ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ezfavorites.com

Cheshire Medical President and CEO to retire

KEENE, NH – The President and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center is set to retire this spring. In a letter to patients Dr. Don Caruso, MD, MPH said he plans to retire in May 2023. He has served in various roles in the organization for the last three decades, including as President and CEO of the hospital for the last seven years.
KEENE, NH
WCVB

First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston

BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Library in New Hampshire to go fine-free starting this week

NASHUA, N.H. — Late fees have been used by libraries for decades as a way to encourage people to return books on time, but now the Nashua Public Library is embracing a new philosophy that's gaining traction around the country. Starting this week, the Nashua Public Library will be...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start

HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Issue without many Solutions: Homelessness in Manchester

New Year’s is a time that many people celebrate new beginnings and look forward to what the next twelve months will bring. New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions or set goals for the upcoming year and when gym memberships spike. In honor of the...
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break

BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town

My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
NEWINGTON, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)

The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
DOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy