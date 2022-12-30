Read full article on original website
ezfavorites.com
Cheshire Medical President and CEO to retire
KEENE, NH – The President and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center is set to retire this spring. In a letter to patients Dr. Don Caruso, MD, MPH said he plans to retire in May 2023. He has served in various roles in the organization for the last three decades, including as President and CEO of the hospital for the last seven years.
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
Portsmouth Land Buyer Sues Sellers, Realtor, City Claiming Contamination Info Hidden
PORTSMOUTH – Banfield Realty is suing the sellers of 375 Banfield Road and its Realtor claiming they knew but failed to disclose contamination on the site before selling it to them for $1.2 million. The city of Portsmouth is also a named defendant in the lawsuit filed in federal...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
NHPR
Manchester's director of Homeless Initiatives: ‘We feel a great sense of urgency’
Adrienne Beloin became Manchester's director of Homeless Initiatives in November 2022. This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in Manchester Ink Link. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. It has been a tragic end to a frustrating month here in the city....
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Initiatives, on a week of tragedy and the way forward: ‘We feel a great sense of urgency’
MANCHESTER, NH – It has been a tragic end to a frustrating month here in the city. In a year that has magnified the scope of New Hampshire’s crisis around homelessness, every community has its share of tragic stories – many of which never make the headlines.
WMUR.com
Library in New Hampshire to go fine-free starting this week
NASHUA, N.H. — Late fees have been used by libraries for decades as a way to encourage people to return books on time, but now the Nashua Public Library is embracing a new philosophy that's gaining traction around the country. Starting this week, the Nashua Public Library will be...
WMUR.com
News We Love: Manchester Dairy Queen finishes as 2022 top-earning store in United States
VIDEO: Of 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, the DQ on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. >> Read the full story: 'Dad we are finally #1': Manchester Dairy Queen finishes 2022 as top-selling store in America.
WMUR.com
Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start
HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
manchesterinklink.com
Issue without many Solutions: Homelessness in Manchester
New Year’s is a time that many people celebrate new beginnings and look forward to what the next twelve months will bring. New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions or set goals for the upcoming year and when gym memberships spike. In honor of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
Dominican man arrested for illegally reentering the United States
A Dominican man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly reentering the United States, as well as distributing fentanyl after being deported.
Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break
BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
WMUR.com
Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)
The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
