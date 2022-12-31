Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near California’s Rio Dell region – USGS
(Reuters) – A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California’s Rio Dell region, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday. The earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, USGS said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
104.1 WIKY
Landslide kills at least 8 people in eastern Congo
(Reuters) – A landslide crushed at least eight people and seriously injured nine others near an artisanal mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, a local official told Reuters on Saturday. The wounded are in a critical condition and receiving treatment at a local health facility, the...
104.1 WIKY
Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is...
Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 million vehicles
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.
What to Watch: Luxury Sector Likely to Experience U-shape Recovery in China
Beijing officially ended its three-year-long strict COVID-19 rules on Dec. 26 and announced that the border will reopen by Jan 8. There will be no more testings and quarantines for incoming travelers and travel documents will be issued to the public again. The government didn’t offer a clear timeline for when Chinese tourists can travel again, but it said the authorities will “orderly resume outbound tourism for Chinese citizens based on the international situation of the pandemic and the capacity of all aspects of service.”More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya,...
104.1 WIKY
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
104.1 WIKY
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
104.1 WIKY
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
(Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it has taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving software development subsidiary, Zenseact. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine shells Donetsk’s Makiivka, hitting military quarters -officials
(Reuters) – Ukraine’s forces shelled on New Year’s Eve the city of Makiivka and other places of the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, Russia’s officials said, with reports saying that a military quarters were hit, killing many. The Moscow-installed administration of the Donetsk region in...
104.1 WIKY
Syrian state media says Israeli ‘aggression’ targets southern region of Damascus city
AMMAN (Reuters) – Israeli “aggression” targeted the southern region of the capital Damascus early on Monday, Syrian state media said. No details were immediately available, and there were noinitial reports of damage or casualties. Earlier state media said explosions were heard over the capital. (Reporting by Suleiman...
104.1 WIKY
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
104.1 WIKY
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar’s state news agency QNA said on Monday. The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
104.1 WIKY
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
104.1 WIKY
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
104.1 WIKY
Lebanese forces rescue about 200 migrants after boat sinks
CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanese naval forces carried out rescue operations on Saturday after the sinking of a boat transporting about 200 would-be migrants, the army said on Twitter. Separately, State TV tweeted that initial information was that the boat had been carrying people from Lebanon, Syria and Palestinian territories.
104.1 WIKY
French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec – final PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the...
104.1 WIKY
Thousands celebrate the new year in Wuhan amidst China’s COVID wave
WUHAN/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Thousands gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start of what many hoped would be a much better year after a “tough” 2022 filled with lockdowns and in December a major new outbreak of the coronavirus. Many released balloons...
Comments / 0