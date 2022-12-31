Read full article on original website
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
Peebles can't hang with Seaman North Adams
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Seaman North Adams prevailed over Peebles 58-42 at Peebles High on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Seaman North Adams and Peebles squared off with February 1, 2022 at Seaman North...
Razor thin: Winchester Eastern earns tough verdict over Maysville St. Patrick
Winchester Eastern survived Maysville St. Patrick in a 54-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 2 in Kentucky girls high school basketball. The first quarter gave Winchester Eastern a 13-9 lead over Maysville St. Patrick.
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly
Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest
Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
