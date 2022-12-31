ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green

South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Peebles can't hang with Seaman North Adams

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Seaman North Adams prevailed over Peebles 58-42 at Peebles High on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Seaman North Adams and Peebles squared off with February 1, 2022 at Seaman North...
PEEBLES, OH
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly

Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest

Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH

