richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
richlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: Mayfield handles Lodi Cloverleaf
Mayfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lodi Cloverleaf's defense for a 46-19 win on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Mayfield and Lodi Cloverleaf faced off on January 6, 2022 at Mayfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
richlandsource.com
Knox County escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Sadie Leah Reynolds
Sadie Leah Reynolds, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 24, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Malvina (Lewis) Ison. For many months, Lawrence Reynolds began to write letters to Sadie while he was...
richlandsource.com
Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season
First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
wymt.com
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Police say Davidson escaped from...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice
With Ohio sports betting LIVE NOW, you can sign-up today and get hundreds of dollars in bonuses to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan Day trudged to the mound in the 9th inning, perfect game still intact....
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41
Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
richlandsource.com
Shirley Marie Adkins
Shirley Marie Adkins, 73 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Mansfield on October 11, 1949 to the late Henry Eaton and Dorothy (Taylor) Dean. Shirley had worked for 33 years as a custodian at...
richlandsource.com
Nancy Jane Blackford
Nancy Jane Blackford, 88, of Perrysville passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. Nancy was born in Rudolph, Ohio on March 14, 1934. She married Edwin H. Blackford on June 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2020. After graduation, Nancy furthered...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Escaped inmate captured in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol announced the capture of Jacob Davidson. Davidson has been a wanted fugitive since escaping Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus on December 30. He was being held at the hospital after being indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near...
richlandsource.com
Kahte "Katie" Schmidt
Kahte “Katie” Schmidt passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born October 7, 1928 in Romania. Kahte left Romania and came to America in 1950. Later she met and married George Schmidt and they made their home in Mansfield. Kahte worked cleaning houses and cooking for families...
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
richlandsource.com
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal, 80, of Crestline passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1942, to the late Phillip D. McNeal Sr. and Naomi Leah (Treaster) McNeal. He married Sharon May on October 22, 1966 and she survives him.
