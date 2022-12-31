Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
MCC Highlanders stop Roadrunners for sixth straight win
The McLennan men’s basketball team picked up its third straight post-holiday break win by defeating Angelina, 73-59, on Monday at The Highlands. Overall, it’s the sixth straight win for MCC (12-3). The Highlanders led by just two points with six minutes to go, but finished with a flourish,...
WacoTrib.com
George earns second Big 12 newcomer of week
Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George was named Big 12 newcomer of the week for the second time this season after averaging 18.5 points in the last two games. George collected 21 points along with six rebounds, four assists and a career-high seven made free throws in the Bears' 85-56 win over Nicholls last Wednesday. He followed with 16 points and three rebounds in Saturday's Big 12-opening 77-62 loss at Iowa State.
Why Baylor Should Target Portal QB Chandler Rogers
Louisiana-Monroe transfer brings a poise and speed the Bears could desperately use in the quarterback room.
2022 Whataburger Tournament recap: Jamyron Keller leads Killeen Ellison over Arlington Martin in championship
MANSFIELD, Texas - The 65th Whataburger Tournament was won by an out-of-town team as Killeen Ellison beat Arlington Martin 48-41 on Friday night in the championship game at Mansfield Legacy High School. Oklahoma State commit Jamyron Keller, a 6-foot-1 combo guard, led Ellison with 19 points ...
WacoTrib.com
Cyclones pound Bears 77-62 to open Big 12
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum was beginning to feel like a home away from home for Baylor, but it wasn’t so welcoming in Saturday’s Big 12 opener. With Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combining to hit 10 of 18 3-pointers, the Cyclones romped to a 77-62 win over No. 12 Baylor before a packed house of 14,267.
WacoTrib.com
Bears' outside shooting, defensive effort squish Frogs in Big 12 opener, 64-42
Apparently the banks are open on New Year’s Eve. At least the one inside the Ferrell Center was for Sarah Andrews. Andrews made the sweetest deposit of the night by banking in a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and the 23rd-ranked Bears finished in a flourish to snatch a 64-42 win over TCU in the Big 12 opener for both squads Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 4,385 at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor women want to bottle fourth-quarter energy, carry it to Oklahoma
If the No. 23-ranked Baylor women are looking for a fragrance to splash on before Tuesday’s game with No. 17 Oklahoma, they might want to try “Eau de Fourth.”. Baylor’s fourth quarter against TCU in the Big 12 opener was something to behold. The Bears played some of their best ball of the season on both ends, outscoring the Frogs, 27-11, on their way to a 64-42 victory.
Longhorns Had 'Real Close' Battle With Texas A&M for DB Malik Muhammad
The battle for the signature of Malik Muhammad was a close one between in-state rivals
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
WacoTrib.com
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Cindy Walker's house: Texas music fans, Mexia boosters work to preserve famed songwriter's home
Current efforts to save the dilapidated Mexia home of one of country music's most prolific songwriters, Cindy Walker, house, spun out of a documentary-in-progress, "You Don't Know Me: The Story of Cindy Walker," led by Central Texas broadcaster and Texas music advocate Lindsay Liepman, who shows the Trib around. Texas...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
fox44news.com
Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash
Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $304,900
This SUPER CUTE, MOVE-IN READY home located in the highly sought after China Spring ISD can be yours just in time for the New Year! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and boasts an open concept layout that’s perfect for family or entertaining. There is so much to appreciate on this one from the neutral colors throughout, lots of natural light, beautiful, brand new hardwood floors in the main living area, a cozy woodburning fireplace perfect for the crisp nights ahead, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, plus a nice size backyard offering all the room to roam, play, and enjoy. the heart-of-the-home Kitchen boasts beautiful granite counters, a sit-at bar top, ample cabinet and counter space, a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances including the fridge, and is open to the light and bright Dining Area featuring a beautiful bay window! Isolated Primary Suite includes double sinks, a relaxing soaking tub, separate shower, and 2 walk-in closets! This home is located on an interior street in the Flat Rock Village Addition which has you just minutes from schools, Lake Waco, and less than 20 minutes from all the exciting development of dining, shopping, and entertainment that the downtown Waco area has to offer! Schedule your showing today! (This home is not available for rent!)
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $529,900
This charming home in the premier master-planned community of The Villages at Twin Rivers, home to the Bear Ridge Golf Club, sits on one of the biggest lots in all of Twin Rivers. Built in 2021 and featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with modern aesthetics throughout, the location of this home in the neighborhood is superb, with quick access to the community pool, 8-acre lake, and tennis courts. The alluring kitchen opens to both the dining area and large living room and the downstairs floor plan features a second dining area and second living area. One of the five bedrooms is isolated downstairs from the rest, making it a perfect private guest bedroom. The huge bonus living room upstairs will not be regularly seen by guests, making it a wonderful area for relaxing, children's toys, and the like. The balcony room upstairs makes for a fifth bedroom or a wonderful office, with its own balcony access. Enjoy the sunrise over the golf course in the morning from your master suite or balcony and make memories for years to come.
Comments / 0