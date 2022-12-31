Read full article on original website
Anderson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Anderson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lapel High School basketball team will have a game with Anderson Prep Academy on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
wbiw.com
Rested Stars returning to action with series resumption at Martinsville
BEDFORD – For the first time in nine years, Bedford North Lawrence took a true holiday basketball break. No games between the Christmas-New Year’s Day bookends. Time for a little rest and relaxation. The Stars are going to need that. From this point, the Stars will be busier...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
Proposed “Revive I-70” project expected to bring lane additions, bridge improvements
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new project by the Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) is anticipated to bring changes to a major highway. According to INDOT, the proposed project would make a few major changes and additions in Wayne County, Indiana. The project calls for the addition of a lane in each direction between Cambridge […]
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Current Publishing
Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin
During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
Fox 59
Warm up into the 60s is accompanied by heavy rain & storms
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures stay mild through the first few days of 2023. Along with the mild air will come heavy rain and even a couple storms. Monday will begin overcast and mild as low temps stay above 45 degrees across the state! It will be an excellent day to enjoy outside, despite the lack of sun, until the mid-late afternoon. At this point, showers will begin to emerge. A few hours after dark, widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through the state and will persist into the beginning of Tuesday morning. We’ll see gradual drying through the second half of Tuesday morning and perhaps partial clearing by the afternoon.
Local hospitals welcome their first newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
Current Publishing
Elliott to run for Noblesville Common Council at-large seat
A local business owner has announced that he is running for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. Evan Elliott, a real estate broker and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real Estate, is a 2009 Noblesville High School graduate. He said he enjoys helping families discover Noblesville’s unique offerings.
