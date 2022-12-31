ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Anderson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lapel High School basketball team will have a game with Anderson Prep Academy on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ANDERSON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin

During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Warm up into the 60s is accompanied by heavy rain & storms

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures stay mild through the first few days of 2023. Along with the mild air will come heavy rain and even a couple storms. Monday will begin overcast and mild as low temps stay above 45 degrees across the state! It will be an excellent day to enjoy outside, despite the lack of sun, until the mid-late afternoon. At this point, showers will begin to emerge. A few hours after dark, widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through the state and will persist into the beginning of Tuesday morning. We’ll see gradual drying through the second half of Tuesday morning and perhaps partial clearing by the afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Elliott to run for Noblesville Common Council at-large seat

A local business owner has announced that he is running for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. Evan Elliott, a real estate broker and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real Estate, is a 2009 Noblesville High School graduate. He said he enjoys helping families discover Noblesville’s unique offerings.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy