Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. - A dog was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after it fell through ice Saturday. The rescue occurred near Grayhaven Island in Detroit. Officials kept the dog warm until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived. Pictures of the rescue can be viewed below:
Dog survives 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor

A dog had an "incredibly lucky" escape after tumbling 50ft (15.24m) off a dam wall in Devon. Oban, a 20-month-old black Labrador, ran off from his owners during a Boxing Day walk in woodland near the Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor. In a panic, he jumped off the dam in an...
U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby

WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
Furry Fridays - Dec. 30, 2022

For this week's Furry Fridays, we introduce you to Rhonda and Dancer. Rhonda is a 4-year-old pitbull, terrier mix. Dancer is a 2-month old kitten. For more information on these two furry friends and to adopt, call the Michigan Humane Adoption Center at 866-MHUMANE.
