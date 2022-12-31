Read full article on original website
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dearborn
Dearborn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dearborn.
UpNorthLive.com
PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - A dog was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after it fell through ice Saturday. The rescue occurred near Grayhaven Island in Detroit. Officials kept the dog warm until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived. Pictures of the rescue can be viewed below:
BBC
Dog survives 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor
A dog had an "incredibly lucky" escape after tumbling 50ft (15.24m) off a dam wall in Devon. Oban, a 20-month-old black Labrador, ran off from his owners during a Boxing Day walk in woodland near the Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor. In a panic, he jumped off the dam in an...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Looking for a January thunderstorm? Tuesday could be your day!
A larger system is passing over the Midwest on Tuesday, bringing scattered rain showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.
Michigan Man Discovers Deer Hunting Setup Near Children’s Playground, Issues Warning to Neighbors
A Michigan man came across something kind of frightening recently while out walking his dog. According to reports, the man discovered a deer hunting set up just yards away from a popular playground. Most People Don’t Expect To See A Deer Hunting Setup When They Take Their Dog Out For...
Fox17
U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby
WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
Photos: Rescuers save cat found frozen to the ground
Rescuers save cat found frozen to the ground A cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon, Michigan, is recovering after a good Samarian brought it to The Big Lake Community Animal Clinic. (Big Lake Community Animal Clinic/The Muskegon Humane Society)
Furry Fridays - Dec. 30, 2022
For this week's Furry Fridays, we introduce you to Rhonda and Dancer. Rhonda is a 4-year-old pitbull, terrier mix. Dancer is a 2-month old kitten. For more information on these two furry friends and to adopt, call the Michigan Humane Adoption Center at 866-MHUMANE.
