Raphael Assuncao vs Kyler Phillips booked for UFC Vegas 71 on March 11
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an interesting bantamweight matchup for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., March 11, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips. Assuncao (28-9), once considered one of the top...
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
Video: ‘Embarrassed’ Dana White seen slapping wife in nightclub: ‘There’s never ever an excuse’
Dana White’s New Year’s vacation got a little out of hand this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022). A video surfaced today (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) via TMZ, revealing the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a nightclub alongside his wife, Anne, dancing. Things quickly took a turn, however, as White can be seen taking a slap from his wife before retaliating with multiple of his own.
Highlights! Gillian Robertson submits Rose Namajunas in just 65 seconds | Fury Pro Grappling 6
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas was submitted by Gillian Robertson in just 65 seconds Friday night (Dec. 30, 2022) at Fury Pro Grappling 6 live on UFC Fight Pass from inside 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This Fury 6 card was stacked from top...
Latest UFC Vegas 70 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Krylov vs Spann’ on Feb. 25
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 70 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’
Rin Nakai is ready to redeem herself on the ultimate proving ground. It’s been eight years since the current Deep Jewels Flyweight champion stepped foot in the Octagon. Her lone two appearances in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) resulted in Nakai’s only losses in her 27-fight career. Nakai, 36,...
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN full fight video highlights: A.J. McKee, Patricio Pitbull eke out close decisions
Two of the premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organizations collided in a supercard showdown earlier today (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) at Bellator MMA vs RIZIN from inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main card featured five exciting matchups between the top fighters from Bellator and the best from RIZIN.
Jake Paul kicks off 2023 with a promise to ‘implement change’ in MMA pay structure
Happy New Year everyone! It’s now 2023, and if Jake Paul is to be believed, this is the year that “The Problem Child” will fix the issue of poor mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter pay. Paul kicked off his 2022 by challenging UFC president Dana White to...
Highlights! John Dodson lists himself at 6’2,” scores super quick TKO stoppage | Bellator MMA vs RIZIN
John Dodson continued his comeback campaign earlier today (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) at Bellator MMA vs RIZIN from inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, when the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title challenger flattened flyweight Hideo Tokoro with a first-round TKO (punches). Before the action even started fight fans...
Video: Relive the best UFC moments from 2022 in this chilling compilation
The past year will go down as one of the most memorable and turbulent years in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. From title fight upsets to instant Octagon classics, combat fans witnessed more than they bargained for over the last 12 months. While UFC failed to grace us with a...
After sweeping RIZIN, Scott Coker confident Bellator’s best can beat UFC’s
Bellator MMA went undefeated (5-0) against RIZIN this past Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in an historic cross-promotion event in Saitama, Japan, culminating with a win for A.J. McKee over RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza (full results here), in the main event. The rest of the card was also filled...
Old rivals, Octagon skateboard, Nate Diaz and more: MMAmania’s Top 5 most popular tweets of 2022
With 2022 in the books and 2023 now upon us it’s time for some half-baked “reflection.” Indeed, mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2022 had many memorable moments and, of course, it was all over Twitter. Well, we were on it and will share what our most popular tweets of 2022 ended up being. (Spoiler alert: people love Nate Diaz)
Pic: Nick Diaz spotted at UFC Performance Institute ahead of 2023 return
Nick Diaz is pulling out all the stops in advance to a potential return in 2023 and that includes some much-needed time at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute. It’s been over one year since his long-awaited return to action against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 and rumors of...
Video: Manny Pacquiao officially signs with RIZIN, expects to fight in 2023
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was announced as the newest member of the RIZIN roster during Saturday’s early morning broadcast of Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN from Saitama, Japan (results HERE). The former world boxing champion was in attendance for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN and ended up making an in-ring appearance...
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Jake Paul ‘tired of beating these old dudes up,’ not interested in Cowboy Cerrone
Jake Paul wants a “real” challenge. “The Problem Child” kept his undefeated record intact in 2022 by picking up arguably his biggest victory yet. This past October, Paul (6-0) took on his third former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion in boxing. Unlike his past opponents, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, however, Paul’s challenge of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin and all-time great, Anderson Silva, rose to fame for his phenomenal striking.
Injury confirmed? Kamaru Usman pictured wearing hand brace, calling UFC 286 fight into question
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to the United Kingdom on March 18, 2023, for a full pay-per-view (PPV) event inside O2 Arena in London, England; however, the event may not be topped by the headliner everyone is expecting. The original goal was to have new Welterweight champion,...
Highlights! Chase Hooper stops Clay Guida with slick calf slicer | Fury Pro Grappling 6
While the year didn’t end with a stacked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) card Friday night (Dec. 30, 2022) did offer a collection of notable fighters competing at Fury Pro Grappling 6 live on UFC Fight Pass from inside 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the co-main event...
Khabib Nurmagomedov was ‘freaking out’ over Bellator vs. Rizin NYE event: ‘Amazing days in Japan’
Japan’s tradition of big mixed martial arts (MMA) events on New Year’s Eve continued on Dec. 31, 2022, with Rizin 40: “Rizin vs. Bellator” in Tokyo. While combat sports aren’t as big in the country as they were during the PRIDE FC heyday, shows inside Saitama Super Arena are still pretty wild to attend. It’s something Khabib Nurmagomedov got to experience this year, and he clearly enjoyed the entire nine-hour spectacle from start to finish.
