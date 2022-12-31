ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raphael Assuncao vs Kyler Phillips booked for UFC Vegas 71 on March 11

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an interesting bantamweight matchup for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., March 11, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips. Assuncao (28-9), once considered one of the top...
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed

Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
Video: ‘Embarrassed’ Dana White seen slapping wife in nightclub: ‘There’s never ever an excuse’

Dana White’s New Year’s vacation got a little out of hand this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022). A video surfaced today (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) via TMZ, revealing the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a nightclub alongside his wife, Anne, dancing. Things quickly took a turn, however, as White can be seen taking a slap from his wife before retaliating with multiple of his own.
Video: Relive the best UFC moments from 2022 in this chilling compilation

The past year will go down as one of the most memorable and turbulent years in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. From title fight upsets to instant Octagon classics, combat fans witnessed more than they bargained for over the last 12 months. While UFC failed to grace us with a...
After sweeping RIZIN, Scott Coker confident Bellator’s best can beat UFC’s

Bellator MMA went undefeated (5-0) against RIZIN this past Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in an historic cross-promotion event in Saitama, Japan, culminating with a win for A.J. McKee over RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza (full results here), in the main event. The rest of the card was also filled...
Pic: Nick Diaz spotted at UFC Performance Institute ahead of 2023 return

Nick Diaz is pulling out all the stops in advance to a potential return in 2023 and that includes some much-needed time at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute. It’s been over one year since his long-awaited return to action against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 and rumors of...
Video: Manny Pacquiao officially signs with RIZIN, expects to fight in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was announced as the newest member of the RIZIN roster during Saturday’s early morning broadcast of Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN from Saitama, Japan (results HERE). The former world boxing champion was in attendance for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN and ended up making an in-ring appearance...
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Jake Paul ‘tired of beating these old dudes up,’ not interested in Cowboy Cerrone

Jake Paul wants a “real” challenge. “The Problem Child” kept his undefeated record intact in 2022 by picking up arguably his biggest victory yet. This past October, Paul (6-0) took on his third former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion in boxing. Unlike his past opponents, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, however, Paul’s challenge of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin and all-time great, Anderson Silva, rose to fame for his phenomenal striking.
Khabib Nurmagomedov was ‘freaking out’ over Bellator vs. Rizin NYE event: ‘Amazing days in Japan’

Japan’s tradition of big mixed martial arts (MMA) events on New Year’s Eve continued on Dec. 31, 2022, with Rizin 40: “Rizin vs. Bellator” in Tokyo. While combat sports aren’t as big in the country as they were during the PRIDE FC heyday, shows inside Saitama Super Arena are still pretty wild to attend. It’s something Khabib Nurmagomedov got to experience this year, and he clearly enjoyed the entire nine-hour spectacle from start to finish.

