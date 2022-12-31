It’s hard to believe we’re only a few months away from, not only WrestleMania, but perhaps the most important and historic wrestling event since WrestleMania 1. So much has happened over the last 12 months in the industry, and now we sit at the precipice of a new era. This is the first WrestleMania season ever to not involve Vince McMahon, the show’s creator and the man responsible for the past 38 broadcasts of the event. There is a new regime in charge that has already made subtle, yet important changes to the WWE presentation. For wrestling fans, this new and unknown scenario breeds a wide range of emotions, from tepid optimism, to staunch doubt, to unshakeable faith in the new direction. This year, the “Road to WrestleMania,” along with the event itself, will have more of an impact on the future of WWE’s business and the wrestling industry as a whole than anything that has taken place since WWE purchased WCW in 2001. This will, without any doubt, be the most important 4 month stretch in professional wrestling over the last 20 years. It’s important to understand why this time period bears so much significance, and it’s fair to wonder what the outcome of the next 4 months will be. The future of the entire industry is at stake, and it all falls onto one man’s shoulders: Paul Levesque.

