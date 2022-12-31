ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
beachconnection.net

Sneaker Wave Dangers Today, 20-Ft Waves Later This Week on Oregon / Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – Another round of wacky waves is hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast right now – happening through Monday evening, with more coming this week. It's possible the coastlines of the Pacific Northwest will see 20-foot waves or higher later this week and cause for advisories or warnings on the beach. (Cape Disappointment, courtesy Visit Long Beach Peninsula)
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

A look back at some of western Washington's top stories of 2022

WASHINGTON — The countdown to 2023 is on. As 2022 comes to an end, here’s a look back at some of the top stories KOMO News covered in western Washington. Last week’s once-in-a-generation ice storm did a lot of damage to Seattle and most of western Washington. Freezing rain coated roads and walkways in sheets of ice, paralyzing travel on the roads and in the skies.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Seattle to California

The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wbrc.com

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

3-car crash on SR 397 in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE.1-2-22. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic. The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley. According to the...
FINLEY, WA
Crosscut

Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda

The Washington Legislature has passed some game-changing environmental bills over the past two years. The nation’s second cap-and-trade bill on industrial carbon emissions. Low-carbon fuel standards. A soft goal of 2030 for the state’s residents to wean themselves from gas-powered vehicles, followed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that no new gas-powered cars be sold in the state as of 2035.
WASHINGTON STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy