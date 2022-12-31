Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older brother was climbing a steeper...
2022 politics: A look back on the biggest stories in Oregon, Washington
After winning an Emmy and completing its first full year, Ken Boddie wrapped things up with a look back on everything that happened in politics in 2022.
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
beachconnection.net
Sneaker Wave Dangers Today, 20-Ft Waves Later This Week on Oregon / Washington Coast
(Astoria, Oregon) – Another round of wacky waves is hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast right now – happening through Monday evening, with more coming this week. It's possible the coastlines of the Pacific Northwest will see 20-foot waves or higher later this week and cause for advisories or warnings on the beach. (Cape Disappointment, courtesy Visit Long Beach Peninsula)
KOMO News
A look back at some of western Washington's top stories of 2022
WASHINGTON — The countdown to 2023 is on. As 2022 comes to an end, here’s a look back at some of the top stories KOMO News covered in western Washington. Last week’s once-in-a-generation ice storm did a lot of damage to Seattle and most of western Washington. Freezing rain coated roads and walkways in sheets of ice, paralyzing travel on the roads and in the skies.
Discover the best Washington State Parks on these free days
Hundreds of state parks are available, we have suggestions about where to visit.
Winter wonderland: Who won 2022 Washington high school holiday basketball tournaments?
There's nothing like holiday-tournament hoops! Here is a round-up of the winter-holiday high school basketball tournaments going on in Washington - or out-of-state events that Washington programs won. HARDWOOD INVITE in SeattleWinner: Garfield boys (defeated Roosevelt from OR in finals) MVP: Jaylin ...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
wbrc.com
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
SBLive’s Washington high school girls basketball rankings, Jan. 2
Here are SBLive WA’s fourth installment of top-10 girls basketball rankings for each WIAA classification (records as of Dec. 31): CLASS 4A RANKINGS1. Camas (9-2) 2. Woodinville (9-1) 3. Tahoma (9-1) 4. Emerald Ridge (8-2) 5. Davis (8-1) 6. Eastlake (7-2) 7. Richland (4-2) 8. Sumner (10-1) 9. ...
KGW
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Washington state’s minimum wage is $15.74 per hour. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per...
nbcrightnow.com
3-car crash on SR 397 in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE.1-2-22. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic. The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley. According to the...
This Is Washington State's Most Iconic Sandwich
Here's the best place to grab it, too.
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda
The Washington Legislature has passed some game-changing environmental bills over the past two years. The nation’s second cap-and-trade bill on industrial carbon emissions. Low-carbon fuel standards. A soft goal of 2030 for the state’s residents to wean themselves from gas-powered vehicles, followed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that no new gas-powered cars be sold in the state as of 2035.
Readers had lots of questions about other drivers’ behaviors in 2022. Here are their top 10
Target Zero is Washington’s vision to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero by 2030.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
