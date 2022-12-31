Read full article on original website
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Remembering Barbara Walters
For more than five decades, legendary news anchor Barbara Walters was a force on television. She demolished barriers, becoming the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast, and forging a path for many female journalists to follow. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reflects on Walters’ life and career.Dec. 31, 2022.
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
BBC
Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93
Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
Black America Web
Barbara Walters, Legendary Newswoman, Dies At 93
Barbara Walters, a pioneering journalist who blazed a trail for women in the news and co-created The View for ABC, has died. She was 93. Her death was confirmed by ABC News, her journalistic home for nearly 50 years. At ABC, she became the first woman to anchor an evening news program. In 1979, she became a co-host of 20/20 before helping launch The View in 1997. She retired from the show in 2014, although infrequently appearing for interviews and specials for the network.
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor and renowned interviewer Barbara Walters died at her home in Manhattan on Friday at the age of 93, Good Morning America reports. A breaker of glass ceilings — Walters was both the first female co-host of the Today show and the first female anchor of a network evening news program — her Barbara Walters Specials "made Ms. Walters as famous, or nearly as famous, as the people she interviewed," The New York Times writes. She joined ABC News in 1976, later becoming the host of 20/20 and subsequently launching The View; in her five-decade career, she accumulated 12 Emmy awards. "In all the years that Barbara has spent covering the world, those of us who have moved along in her wake have done better because she was there first setting standards, and she has taught us all something," former World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings said during her induction to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989.
AOL Corp
The late Barbara Walters was first class all the way
The news of Barbara Walters’ death Friday, at the age of 93, resonates for me for several different reasons. Obviously, her passing marks the final chapter of one of the most distinguished — and, at times, controversial — careers in television journalism. While my connection to her was professional, and not personal, like it was with her colleague Regis Philbin, who passed away in 2020 — Walters, from our first encounters, treated me with respect and, yes, unexpected humor and decorum from someone who didn’t need to do that. But that’s the type of person she was. It was a tricky balancing...
Barbara Walters, legendary journalist and trailblazer, dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a broadcast legend and pioneer who became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, died at age 93, ABC News announced during a live special report Friday. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no...
