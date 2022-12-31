Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac. *Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin. *The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. *Hikaru Shida vs. Rusemev. *Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. The Pillars of Destiny. *Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VIDEOS
Is Darby Ready for the TNT Champion Samoa Joe? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30/23. Did Paul Wight Make a Mistake on New Year's Eve? | Hey! (EW), 1/1/23.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, MAYHEM, CAN WE SAY HOWDY TO ALEXA?, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn interrupt the opening credits and Solo tosses a security member into the ringside barrier and over the ringside barrier. Jimmy and Jey get on the headsets for the announcers and Jimmy says they are taking...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 670
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year this Wednesday 1/4 as they present Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome, streaming live only on New Japan World. The event will feature:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. *IWGP United States Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+

Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Keith Lee filed a trademark on an "X" design on 12/28 for the following realms:. -Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts. -Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING THURSDAY'S IMPACT TV LINEUP
Josh Alexander will shatter the Impact Wrestling Championship title reign record later this week. There is zero question he is in the middle of an incredible in-ring run, one that a lot of people are going to study in the years to come to improve their own in-ring work. He should be supremely proud of his accomplishments.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. THE USOS, NXT RETURNS TO LIVE EPISODES TOMORROW AND MORE
After taking a few days off for the New Year, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. After several weeks off with taped episodes, WWE NXT returns with a live broadcast tomorrow on the USA Network, featuring:
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURNS TO PHILLY THIS SATURDAY, LAST MAN STANDING MATCH HEADLINES FUSION TV
The first MLW Fusion TV of the year this Thursday will be headlined by MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match that was taped a few weeks ago in Philadelphia. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA this Saturday 1/7 with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS SET FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS OF NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV
Scheduled for the next few weeks of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV:. Thursday 1/5 - IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA VS. MUTA RESULT IS...
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH'S New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Nakamura avoided Muta's dreaded green mist, struck Muta with mist of his own and scored the pin with the Kinshasa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Amari Miller. They lock up and Hail with a wrist lock and Miller with a reversal into an arm bar. Hail tries for a reversal but Miller holds on to the wrist lock. Miller turns it into an arm bar. Hail with a reversal and side head lock take down. Hail with an arm drag and a Japanese arm drag. Hail with an arm drag and Miller kicks Hail from the corner. Miller with a take down and she goes for a catapult but Hail lands on the turnbuckles. Thea misses a cross body and Miller gets a near fall.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM NASHVILLE, TN
WWE taped the following matches for this Thursday's WWE Main Event before Raw:. *Nikki Cross pinned Dana Brooke. *Shelton Benjamin pinned WWE NXT's Rip Fowler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STAR RELEASED
Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger in MLW has come to terms with the promotion on his contractual release from the company. The two sides negotiated and came to terms on the exit several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today. Krugger,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CENA’S RETURN, JERICHO’S NICKNAMES, LUGER IN THE HALL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If WWE inducts Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame, is Jim Cornette the best guy to induct him at this point, because of their involvement in Summerslam 93?. I would go with either Sting or Ric...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW – Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode is titled: Chance Encounters. BK starts with a rap mocking Americana for being a mom. Americana opens with a side headlock takedown. As they work...
