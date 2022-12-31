ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to finish off a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl. Bauman’s contested catch was part of 16 points in the final 4:07 for the Green Wave. The game-winning touchdown coming after they got the ball back following a safety. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was 37-for-52 passing for 462 yards and a Cotton Bowl-record five touchdowns for USC, which finished 11-3. Tyjae Spears ran for 205 yards and a career-best four touchdowns for Tulane. The American Athletic Conference champions finished 12-2, an FBS-record 10-win turnaround around after going 2-10 last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wcn247.com

Heisman winner Williams watches decisive score in USC loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams says he wasn't hampered by a hamstring injury in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The Heisman Trophy winner had to watch as the Green Wave scored the decisive touchdown with just 9 seconds remaining. Williams' early interception gave Tulane a spark. A late safety gave the Green Wave the opening to finish the rally from 15 points down in the final four minutes. Williams decided to play with the Trojans out of the national championship picture. The 20-year-old sophomore is set to return next year for another run at the playoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wcn247.com

Rasas' jumper lifts Prairie View A&M past Grambling 61-60

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Yahuza Rasas knocked down a jumper with 17 seconds left to lift Prairie View A&M to a 61-60 win over Grambling in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. The Tigers’ Jourdan Smith got to the basket as time expired, but his layup did not fall.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
wcn247.com

Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An attorney says Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that 28-year-old Randall Reid was jailed for days in DeKalb County, Georgia. His attorney says facial recognition tools were used to falsely link him to purse thefts in Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge. Reid says he's never even been to Louisiana. He was released on Dec. 1. His case brings renewed attention to a technological crime-fighting tool. Critics cite studies showing the technology is more likely to misidentify people of color.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy