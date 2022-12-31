Read full article on original website
news9.com
Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases
This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary
Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
advantagenews.com
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
News On 6
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244
Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
News On 6
Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Pursuit
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing his car. TPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Young and MLK. They say flock cameras alerted them to the stolen car and say the suspect in the stolen car already ran from police three times this week.
Man Charged In Federal Court For Threatening To Kill People At Tulsa Clinic
A Tulsa man has been charged in federal court with threatening to kill people at a Tulsa Outpatient Clinic. Authorities say 31-year-old Zachariah McGuire was arrested on November 14th after he showed up at Ernest Childrens VA Clinic with a loaded revolver. They say he had called the clinic earlier...
As year comes to a close, Oklahoma fentanyl cases and overdoses continue to rise
TULSA, Okla. — Fentanyl can hurt the strongest people. Mark Woodward with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the drug is killing people faster than ever before. “There needs to be more education because we have been preaching this message for 6-7 years,” Woodward said. “Fentanyl is not a new trend, it is continuing to increase in overdoses.”
KTUL
Armed suspect shot, killed in overnight officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department reported an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31. On Saturday at 3:30 a.m., dispatch says they received a call for assistance from the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near 8100...
2 Arrested After Allegedly Making Death Threats Toward Tulsa Family
Tulsa Police have arrested two people after they allegedly made death threats to a Tulsa family. Tulsa Police said on Friday at around 4:15 p.m., an 11-year-old ran into a QuikTrip near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive and told employees that one of the suspects was in a nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and had threatened to kill their family.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma
Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
News On 6
Tornado Watch In Effect; Severe Weather Continues In Parts Of Oklahoma
Tornado Watch was issued for: Pawnee County until 10:00pm Monday. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
