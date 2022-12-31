ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Comments / 1

Related
news9.com

Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases

This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
TULSA, OK
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Pursuit

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing his car. TPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Young and MLK. They say flock cameras alerted them to the stolen car and say the suspect in the stolen car already ran from police three times this week.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma

Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tornado Watch In Effect; Severe Weather Continues In Parts Of Oklahoma

Tornado Watch was issued for: Pawnee County until 10:00pm Monday. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy