Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
WGNtv.com
Police: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Orland Park
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Two men died following a murder-suicide early Sunday morning in Orland Park. Just before 1:20 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 8500 block of 145th Place. When officers arrived, they found two men, later identified as Jonathan Paska, 37, and Michael...
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.
Chicago — A man escaped injury after at least two gunmen opened fire on him as he left a Mariano’s in West Town on Sunday evening, the same grocery store where a man was shot to death two weeks ago. Chicago police believe the two crimes are related, according to law enforcement sources.
2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood. The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. A struggle of the gun ensued...
cwbchicago.com
Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
Shootout during attempted burglary at Wicker Park business leaves 1 dead, another wounded
CHICAGO(CBS) – One person is dead and another is wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect during an attempted break-in at a Wicker Park business Sunday morning. Police said around 3:21 a.m., an unknown suspect tried to break into a business with a handgun, in the 2100 block of West Division Street, when he exchanged gunfire with the two victims.The suspect left the business and fled in an unknown vehicle, police said. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital. One person was shot in the legs, shoulder, and abdomen and was taken in critical condition but later died. The second person was shot in the left calf and is in good condition. No one is in custody.
Chicago Journal
Man fatally stabbed in domestic dispute in West Pullman
WEST PULLMAN, CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed in the West Pullman neighborhood on New Year's Eve in what authorities called a domestic dispute. The man's death was the last homicide of 2022. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 12100 block of S. Emerald Avenue in...
2 Found Shot to Death Inside Orland Park Home
Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the two victims were involved...
Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family. The child, who has been identified as Jarvis Watts, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots. Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been recovered. "It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. A family member told CBS 2 the shooting was accidental.
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Bouncer and father of six killed in shooting at hookah bar in Ukrainian Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The victim of a New Year's Eve shootout at a hookah lounge in Chicago's Ukrainian Village was a bouncer at the lounge. Latoya Wade said she had to see for herself the space where her son's father lost his life. "I just had to come and see where this bar was," she said. "I just couldn't believe it." Austin McAllister, a father of six, personal trainer and army veteran, was working as a bouncer at the Lyons Den Hookah Lounge on New Year's Eve. "Hardworking, he served the country, he was out here trying to make a living for his children," Wade...
fox32chicago.com
One teenager shot dead, 3 others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on New Year's Day
CHICAGO - One teenager was shot dead and three others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victims were shot on East 57th Street near South Prairie around 1 p.m. They were inside a Silver Kia that had been stolen on December 30. The driver...
CBS News
Roseland drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously hurt following a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 103rd Street. The victim was inside a car when he was approached by another vehicle and an occupant from...
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
Chicago shooting: 9-year-old boy dies after shot inside Far South Side home, police say
The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, according to Chicago police.
Death of suburban baby ruled homicide; Police investigating
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior. Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due […]
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting at University Park apartment, police say
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a University Park Housing Complex Friday.
Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
12-year-old dies in single-vehicle, rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway
A 12-year-old child died after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway, according to Illinois State Police. State troopers responded to the crash around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the Stevenson’s northbound lanes near Harlem Avenue.
3 wounded, 2 critically after shooting in Wicker Park alley
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are wounded after being shot in an alley in the Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m.Police said the men, 26,38, and 28, were walking in the alley when an unknown suspect approached the victims armed with a handgun. The suspect began shouting at the men before firing multiple shots and fleeing the scene, police said. The 26-year-old victim was shot twice in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the torso and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. The 28-year-old victim was struck on the groin and abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody.Area Five detectives are investigating.
Comments / 0