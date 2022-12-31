Read full article on original website
NAKAMURA VS. MUTA RESULT IS...
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH'S New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Nakamura avoided Muta's dreaded green mist, struck Muta with mist of his own and scored the pin with the Kinshasa.
FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT
As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
LOGAN PAUL TO RESPOND TO NFT GAME SCAM ALLEGATIONS THIS WEEK
Crypto Investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen posted a series of videos on Youtube exposing NFT game CryptoZoo, which YouTube personality turned WWE performer Logan Paul was involved with, as a scam. Paul had promoted it as a "fun game where you earn money." Many of his fans have claimed that they...
VIDEO: WOW'S KETA RUSH ON 'TAMRON'
WOW - Women of Wrestling star Keta Rush appears on today's episode of syndicated talk show Tamron, hosted by Tamron Hall. The entire segment is online and can be watched below:.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM NASHVILLE, TN
WWE taped the following matches for this Thursday's WWE Main Event before Raw:. *Nikki Cross pinned Dana Brooke. *Shelton Benjamin pinned WWE NXT's Rip Fowler.
AEW VIDEOS
Is Darby Ready for the TNT Champion Samoa Joe? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30/23. Did Paul Wight Make a Mistake on New Year's Eve? | Hey! (EW), 1/1/23.
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING THURSDAY'S IMPACT TV LINEUP
Josh Alexander will shatter the Impact Wrestling Championship title reign record later this week. There is zero question he is in the middle of an incredible in-ring run, one that a lot of people are going to study in the years to come to improve their own in-ring work. He should be supremely proud of his accomplishments.
LOOKING AT THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS YEAR'S ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA
It’s hard to believe we’re only a few months away from, not only WrestleMania, but perhaps the most important and historic wrestling event since WrestleMania 1. So much has happened over the last 12 months in the industry, and now we sit at the precipice of a new era. This is the first WrestleMania season ever to not involve Vince McMahon, the show’s creator and the man responsible for the past 38 broadcasts of the event. There is a new regime in charge that has already made subtle, yet important changes to the WWE presentation. For wrestling fans, this new and unknown scenario breeds a wide range of emotions, from tepid optimism, to staunch doubt, to unshakeable faith in the new direction. This year, the “Road to WrestleMania,” along with the event itself, will have more of an impact on the future of WWE’s business and the wrestling industry as a whole than anything that has taken place since WWE purchased WCW in 2001. This will, without any doubt, be the most important 4 month stretch in professional wrestling over the last 20 years. It’s important to understand why this time period bears so much significance, and it’s fair to wonder what the outcome of the next 4 months will be. The future of the entire industry is at stake, and it all falls onto one man’s shoulders: Paul Levesque.
CENA’S RETURN, JERICHO’S NICKNAMES, LUGER IN THE HALL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If WWE inducts Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame, is Jim Cornette the best guy to induct him at this point, because of their involvement in Summerslam 93?. I would go with either Sting or Ric...
WWE RAW REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, MAYHEM, CAN WE SAY HOWDY TO ALEXA?, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn interrupt the opening credits and Solo tosses a security member into the ringside barrier and over the ringside barrier. Jimmy and Jey get on the headsets for the announcers and Jimmy says they are taking...
GREAT MUTA VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA NOAH HIGHLIGHTS, NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON BOUT
Pro Wrestling NOAH released the following clips of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta on social media as well as Nakamura's post-match interview:.
JOHN CENA, CHARLOTTE FLAIR COMMENT ON WWE RETURNS
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
SECOND GENERATION STAR NOW FREE AGENT
Colby Corino, who has evolved into one of the best if (if not THE best) wrestler out of the Carolinas in recent years, is no longer under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance. Corino announced such with the following simple tweet this morning:. Corino, the son of former ECW World...
SASHA BANKS RETURNS TO USA NETWORK THIS MONDAY
The Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella episode of Barmageddon will air this Monday after Raw on the USA Network:.
WHAT IS SET FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS OF NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV
Scheduled for the next few weeks of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV:. Thursday 1/5 - IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19...
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
