Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 30, 1922: Summit County welcomes a new calendar year
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 30, 1922. Lessee’s discoveries cause activity in old properties. The second half of 1922 witnessed the resumption of ore shipments from Breckenridge. However, the increased activity in the mines has been gradual and does not yet reach the tonnage produced before and during the World War.
Summit Daily News
2022 Year in Review: Here’s what happened in Summit County this year
Summit County judge pleads guilty to a misdemeanor. Months later, he resigns from office. The new year kicked off a bit rocky as 5th Judicial District Judge Mark Thompson pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor, on Friday, Jan. 14, after he threatened his stepson with an “AR-15 style rifle” in July 2021. Thompson accepted a plea deal negotiated between his defense attorney and Brian Hassing, a special prosecutor from the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which lowered his original charge from felony menacing to disorderly conduct.
Summit Daily News
How Breckenridge Ski Resort responds to snowstorms
According to Breckenridge Ski Resort patrol director Hunter Mortensen, there’s no such thing as too much snow. When a large snowstorm or blizzard is expected, it’s all hands on deck to keep the mountains at Breckenridge safe for all of its guests, no matter their experience or skill. The resort has a team of seven weather forecasters and 15 avalanche forecasters that keep staff and ski patrol informed any time there’s snow on the horizon.
Summit Daily News
Ear-to-ear smiles, traditions make Foote’s Rest the best candy shop in Summit County, readers say
A historic building on Main Street in Frisco has been stretching kids’ smiles from ear to ear since June 2012. The log-built walls of the former post office, general store and museum are now decorated with vibrant wrappers, bins of sweets and homemade ice cream that builds on the Foote family’s history in the area.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Judge Thompson threatened lawyers with jail time, holiday traffic and a new luxury development at Keystone
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. ‘An extremely rare event’: Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall. Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as...
Summit Daily News
Backcountry skier rescued near 10th Mountain Division Huts
PITKIN COUNTY — A backcountry skier was brought to safety by rescuers and aided by paramedics Thursday night after she became too fatigued to make it to the 10th Mountain Division Huts known as Betty Bear, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The...
Summit Daily News
2023 kicks off with more terrain openings — and snow — for Summit County’s ski resorts
Summit County mountain resorts are ringing in the new year with fresh tracks for skiers and snowboarders after opening new terrain over the past week — and weather reports show a continued streak of snowfall. As of Sunday, Breckenridge Ski Resort is reporting 142 of its 187 trails and...
Summit Daily News
Vail Pass work on I-70 taking a winter break
Crews have made significant progress on the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, which has shut down for the winter. During the shutdown, I-70 has returned to its standard configuration to avoid interfering with winter tourism travel and snow removal operations. Motorists can anticipate typical lane and shoulder widths unless there are emergency incidents. Work will resume in the spring. As the project enters its second winter shutdown, here’s a look at the work accomplished in 2022 and what’s to come next year.
Summit Daily News
Snowboarder identified who was killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass
GRAND COUNTY — The snowboarder who was killed Monday in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass has been identified as Brian Bunnell, 44, of Lakewood. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said four people were caught in the avalanche, and two were buried. Bystanders and family members were able to rescue one of the buried people, but the other didn’t survive.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Where is Silverthorne’s mail, and how do we fix these issues?
Please understand that this is not a complaint as the Silverthorne Post Office people work very hard and are overwhelmed by the number of customers lining up in the lobby. I just want to express my concern that days go by with no mail being delivered to the P.O. boxes of my friends, acquaintances and my family.
Summit Daily News
A beginner’s guide to ice fishing in Summit County
If you’ve driven on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor during the winter months, chances are you passed through Summit County and saw a few pop-up tents and possibly even a truck resting on a frozen Dillon Reservoir. While the lake is a popular spot in the summer to go...
Summit Daily News
Vandalism at Dillon post office has led to restricted hours, frustrated customers
The Dillon post office has restricted its lobby hours after recent acts of vandalism, prompting frustration from some residents who have arrived to pick up packages or check their mailboxes only to find the building closed. In interviews, residents expressed concerns about a lack of communication from the post office...
Summit Daily News
Project to construct wildlife crossings along the East Vail Pass on Interstate 70 receives $750,000
A project to construct wildlife crossings along East Vail Pass on Interstate 70 has received $750,000 in state funding, according to a news release from the Polis administration. Just west of Copper Mountain, the large-scale project will include three crossings — one overpass and two underpasses — across westbound lanes....
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Make your short-term rental opinions heard ahead of regulation
Short-term rental regulations for neighborhood zones of unincorporated Summit County are soon to be adopted with the end of the current license moratorium. The Summit Board of County Commissioners is tasked with approving this regulation with the input from the planning department, the countywide planning commission and you. The first of two readings to adopt these new regulations is on Jan. 24. The current direction is to apply a percentage-based cap on the number of licenses in those zones and the ability to short-term rent an unlimited number of nights for those licensees.
Summit Daily News
While double-digit price increases are likely a thing of the past, buyers need to consider some more strategic approaches to make the most of Summit County real estate
With real estate markets across the United States beginning to cool after the nearly out-of-control frenzy of the post-Covid period, buyers may wonder if the situation in mountain communities like Summit County is also starting to stabilize. According to Debbie Nelson and Ned Walley of Silverthorne’s Nelson Walley Real Estate,...
Comments / 0