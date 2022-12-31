ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

This week in history Dec. 30, 1922: Summit County welcomes a new calendar year

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 30, 1922. Lessee’s discoveries cause activity in old properties. The second half of 1922 witnessed the resumption of ore shipments from Breckenridge. However, the increased activity in the mines has been gradual and does not yet reach the tonnage produced before and during the World War.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

2022 Year in Review: Here’s what happened in Summit County this year

Summit County judge pleads guilty to a misdemeanor. Months later, he resigns from office. The new year kicked off a bit rocky as 5th Judicial District Judge Mark Thompson pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor, on Friday, Jan. 14, after he threatened his stepson with an “AR-15 style rifle” in July 2021. Thompson accepted a plea deal negotiated between his defense attorney and Brian Hassing, a special prosecutor from the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which lowered his original charge from felony menacing to disorderly conduct.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

How Breckenridge Ski Resort responds to snowstorms

According to Breckenridge Ski Resort patrol director Hunter Mortensen, there’s no such thing as too much snow. When a large snowstorm or blizzard is expected, it’s all hands on deck to keep the mountains at Breckenridge safe for all of its guests, no matter their experience or skill. The resort has a team of seven weather forecasters and 15 avalanche forecasters that keep staff and ski patrol informed any time there’s snow on the horizon.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Backcountry skier rescued near 10th Mountain Division Huts

PITKIN COUNTY — A backcountry skier was brought to safety by rescuers and aided by paramedics Thursday night after she became too fatigued to make it to the 10th Mountain Division Huts known as Betty Bear, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Pass work on I-70 taking a winter break

Crews have made significant progress on the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, which has shut down for the winter. During the shutdown, I-70 has returned to its standard configuration to avoid interfering with winter tourism travel and snow removal operations. Motorists can anticipate typical lane and shoulder widths unless there are emergency incidents. Work will resume in the spring. As the project enters its second winter shutdown, here’s a look at the work accomplished in 2022 and what’s to come next year.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Snowboarder identified who was killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass

GRAND COUNTY — The snowboarder who was killed Monday in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass has been identified as Brian Bunnell, 44, of Lakewood. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said four people were caught in the avalanche, and two were buried. Bystanders and family members were able to rescue one of the buried people, but the other didn’t survive.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

A beginner’s guide to ice fishing in Summit County

If you’ve driven on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor during the winter months, chances are you passed through Summit County and saw a few pop-up tents and possibly even a truck resting on a frozen Dillon Reservoir. While the lake is a popular spot in the summer to go...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Make your short-term rental opinions heard ahead of regulation

Short-term rental regulations for neighborhood zones of unincorporated Summit County are soon to be adopted with the end of the current license moratorium. The Summit Board of County Commissioners is tasked with approving this regulation with the input from the planning department, the countywide planning commission and you. The first of two readings to adopt these new regulations is on Jan. 24. The current direction is to apply a percentage-based cap on the number of licenses in those zones and the ability to short-term rent an unlimited number of nights for those licensees.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

While double-digit price increases are likely a thing of the past, buyers need to consider some more strategic approaches to make the most of Summit County real estate

With real estate markets across the United States beginning to cool after the nearly out-of-control frenzy of the post-Covid period, buyers may wonder if the situation in mountain communities like Summit County is also starting to stabilize. According to Debbie Nelson and Ned Walley of Silverthorne’s Nelson Walley Real Estate,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

