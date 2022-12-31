Short-term rental regulations for neighborhood zones of unincorporated Summit County are soon to be adopted with the end of the current license moratorium. The Summit Board of County Commissioners is tasked with approving this regulation with the input from the planning department, the countywide planning commission and you. The first of two readings to adopt these new regulations is on Jan. 24. The current direction is to apply a percentage-based cap on the number of licenses in those zones and the ability to short-term rent an unlimited number of nights for those licensees.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO