FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116. MINNESOTA (104) Anderson...
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2
St. Louis110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Rosen 5 (Thomas, Kyrou), 5:41. 2, Minnesota, Dumba 4 (Zuccarello, Steel), 13:02. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Slashing), 9:41; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 19:18. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Hartman 3 (Foligno, Gaudreau), 1:40. 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Kyrou, Buchnevich), 5:01. 5, Minnesota, Hartman 4, 5:13. Penalties_Barbashev, STL...
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
Milwaukee 84, Detroit 81
MILWAUKEE (9-5) Miszkiewicz 2-3 0-0 5, Rand 1-4 1-1 3, Browning 2-5 0-0 6, Jamison 4-7 1-2 9, Pullian 7-16 1-2 20, Freeman 9-14 2-2 23, Thomas 3-3 4-4 11, J.Johnson 1-4 3-4 5, Howell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 12-15 84. DETROIT (6-9) Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Liddell 2-8...
Oakland 81, Green Bay 65
GREEN BAY (2-13) Cummings 3-10 1-1 8, Meyer 3-8 5-6 11, Blake 1-5 0-0 3, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 6-14 2-2 17, Davis 3-9 0-0 8, Wade 3-6 2-2 10, D.Short 2-3 2-2 6, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 12-13 65. OAKLAND (4-11) Hervey...
Detroit 41, Chicago 10
Chi_Kmet 13 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 10:54. Det_Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:45. Det_Swift 17 run (Badgley kick), 14:24. Det_Wright 9 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 4:16. Det_FG Badgley 23, :17. Third Quarter. Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 11:34. Det_Swift 21 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:36.
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
Detroit 4, Ottawa 2
Detroit013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 3 (DeBrincat, Batherson), 10:36. 2, Ottawa, Giroux 15 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 15:27. Penalties_Perron, DET (Hooking), 3:19; Zub, OTT (Slashing), 6:33; Tkachuk, OTT (Tripping), 18:56. Second Period_3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Raymond), 8:42. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 13:06; Chabot, OTT (Hooking), 15:32; Raymond, DET (Interference), 17:52. Third...
Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
Thompson's season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
Kevon Looney tipped in the game-winner on his own offensive rebound as the final buzzer sounded in the second overtime after missing moments before, Klay Thompson scored a season-best 54 points, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Atlanta Hawks 143-141
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Arizona at Florida, 7...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal. GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely team to ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against No. 1 Georgia, a 42-41 semifinal winner over No. 4 Ohio State, on Jan. 9 for the national championship at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.
