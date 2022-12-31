ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WJFW-TV

Detroit 116, Minnesota 104

DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116. MINNESOTA (104) Anderson...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2

St. Louis110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Rosen 5 (Thomas, Kyrou), 5:41. 2, Minnesota, Dumba 4 (Zuccarello, Steel), 13:02. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Slashing), 9:41; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 19:18. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Hartman 3 (Foligno, Gaudreau), 1:40. 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Kyrou, Buchnevich), 5:01. 5, Minnesota, Hartman 4, 5:13. Penalties_Barbashev, STL...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJFW-TV

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Milwaukee 84, Detroit 81

MILWAUKEE (9-5) Miszkiewicz 2-3 0-0 5, Rand 1-4 1-1 3, Browning 2-5 0-0 6, Jamison 4-7 1-2 9, Pullian 7-16 1-2 20, Freeman 9-14 2-2 23, Thomas 3-3 4-4 11, J.Johnson 1-4 3-4 5, Howell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 12-15 84. DETROIT (6-9) Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Liddell 2-8...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Oakland 81, Green Bay 65

GREEN BAY (2-13) Cummings 3-10 1-1 8, Meyer 3-8 5-6 11, Blake 1-5 0-0 3, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 6-14 2-2 17, Davis 3-9 0-0 8, Wade 3-6 2-2 10, D.Short 2-3 2-2 6, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 12-13 65. OAKLAND (4-11) Hervey...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Detroit 41, Chicago 10

Chi_Kmet 13 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 10:54. Det_Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:45. Det_Swift 17 run (Badgley kick), 14:24. Det_Wright 9 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 4:16. Det_FG Badgley 23, :17. Third Quarter. Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 11:34. Det_Swift 21 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:36.
CHICAGO, IL
WJFW-TV

Detroit 4, Ottawa 2

Detroit013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 3 (DeBrincat, Batherson), 10:36. 2, Ottawa, Giroux 15 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 15:27. Penalties_Perron, DET (Hooking), 3:19; Zub, OTT (Slashing), 6:33; Tkachuk, OTT (Tripping), 18:56. Second Period_3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Raymond), 8:42. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 13:06; Chabot, OTT (Hooking), 15:32; Raymond, DET (Interference), 17:52. Third...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Arizona at Florida, 7...
COLORADO STATE
WJFW-TV

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST

No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal. GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely team to ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against No. 1 Georgia, a 42-41 semifinal winner over No. 4 Ohio State, on Jan. 9 for the national championship at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.
GEORGIA STATE

