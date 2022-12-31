Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field. CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. ESPN reported that Hamlin was administered CPR on the field. He was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. After he dragged Higgins to the ground, Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

