FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
WJFW-TV
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
WJFW-TV
Detroit 4, Ottawa 2
Detroit013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 3 (DeBrincat, Batherson), 10:36. 2, Ottawa, Giroux 15 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 15:27. Penalties_Perron, DET (Hooking), 3:19; Zub, OTT (Slashing), 6:33; Tkachuk, OTT (Tripping), 18:56. Second Period_3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Raymond), 8:42. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 13:06; Chabot, OTT (Hooking), 15:32; Raymond, DET (Interference), 17:52. Third...
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106
WJFW-TV
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
WJFW-TV
Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
WJFW-TV
Oakland 81, Green Bay 65
GREEN BAY (2-13) Cummings 3-10 1-1 8, Meyer 3-8 5-6 11, Blake 1-5 0-0 3, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 6-14 2-2 17, Davis 3-9 0-0 8, Wade 3-6 2-2 10, D.Short 2-3 2-2 6, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 12-13 65. OAKLAND (4-11) Hervey...
WJFW-TV
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:41. GB_FG Crosby 56, :00. Fourth Quarter. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. GB_Rodgers 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Min_Nailor 47 pass from Cousins...
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Arizona at Florida, 7...
Tip-in at end of 2nd OT leads Warriors over Hawks
Kevon Looney capped a 21-rebound night with a buzzer-beating tip-in, Klay Thompson exploded for a season-high 54 points and the
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EST
Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field. CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. ESPN reported that Hamlin was administered CPR on the field. He was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. After he dragged Higgins to the ground, Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Klay Thompson scores 54, 6 off career best, to fuel Warriors' 2OT win
Klay Thompson scored 54 points and Kevon Looney tipped in the game winner as the final buzzer sounded in the second overtime, giving the Warriors a 143-141 win over the Hawks on Monday night.
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2
St. Louis110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Rosen 5 (Thomas, Kyrou), 5:41. 2, Minnesota, Dumba 4 (Zuccarello, Steel), 13:02. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Slashing), 9:41; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 19:18. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Hartman 3 (Foligno, Gaudreau), 1:40. 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Kyrou, Buchnevich), 5:01. 5, Minnesota, Hartman 4, 5:13. Penalties_Barbashev, STL...
NFL says resuming game was never an never crossed coaches, players minds after Damar Hamlin collapsed
CINCINNATI - Troy Vincent spent 16 years playing in the NFL, including three with the Buffalo Bills from 2004-06. In all that time, he saw horrific football injuries on a yearly basis suffered by both his teammates and opponents. But Monday night, Vincent could not believe what he was witnessing on the field at Paycor Stadium when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the game against the Bengals. ...
