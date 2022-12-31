ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WJFW-TV

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
WJFW-TV

Detroit 4, Ottawa 2

Detroit013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Watson 3 (DeBrincat, Batherson), 10:36. 2, Ottawa, Giroux 15 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 15:27. Penalties_Perron, DET (Hooking), 3:19; Zub, OTT (Slashing), 6:33; Tkachuk, OTT (Tripping), 18:56. Second Period_3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Raymond), 8:42. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 13:06; Chabot, OTT (Hooking), 15:32; Raymond, DET (Interference), 17:52. Third...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Oakland 81, Green Bay 65

GREEN BAY (2-13) Cummings 3-10 1-1 8, Meyer 3-8 5-6 11, Blake 1-5 0-0 3, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 6-14 2-2 17, Davis 3-9 0-0 8, Wade 3-6 2-2 10, D.Short 2-3 2-2 6, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 12-13 65. OAKLAND (4-11) Hervey...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:41. GB_FG Crosby 56, :00. Fourth Quarter. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. GB_Rodgers 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Min_Nailor 47 pass from Cousins...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Arizona at Florida, 7...
COLORADO STATE
WJFW-TV

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EST

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field. CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. ESPN reported that Hamlin was administered CPR on the field. He was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. After he dragged Higgins to the ground, Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WJFW-TV

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2

St. Louis110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Rosen 5 (Thomas, Kyrou), 5:41. 2, Minnesota, Dumba 4 (Zuccarello, Steel), 13:02. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Slashing), 9:41; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 19:18. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Hartman 3 (Foligno, Gaudreau), 1:40. 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Kyrou, Buchnevich), 5:01. 5, Minnesota, Hartman 4, 5:13. Penalties_Barbashev, STL...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Democrat and Chronicle

NFL says resuming game was never an never crossed coaches, players minds after Damar Hamlin collapsed

CINCINNATI - Troy Vincent spent 16 years playing in the NFL, including three with the Buffalo Bills from 2004-06. In all that time, he saw horrific football injuries on a yearly basis suffered by both his teammates and opponents. But Monday night, Vincent could not believe what he was witnessing on the field at Paycor Stadium when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the game against the Bengals. ...
CINCINNATI, OH

