Alcoa Nips Upperman, Will Play For Title

Alcoa earned its way into the championship game of the Ladies Classic after squeezing past Upperman 42-41 in a semifinal thriller at Hal Henard Gym on Friday night.

Karli Haworth of Alcoa hit a reverse layup with just under 30 seconds left to put Alcoa ahead 42-41 as the Tornadoes rallied in the fourth quarter to do away with a seven point lead by the Bees early in the quarter.

With a lot of defensive attention applied to Haworth by the Bees, Mak Bremer stepped up with 26 points to lead the winners. Haworth scored 10.

Abigail Johnson scored 16 to lead Upperman and Bella Mulliins added 11.

The Bees led by 24-14 at halftime, but Alcoa stayed close and trailed 34-28 going into the fourth. The Tornadoes went on a 7-0 run as Upperman missed some shots and had three turnovers during that stretch. Two foul shots by Haworth got Alcoa into a 40-39 lead with 2:16 left, but Bella Mullins scored with 1:20 to go to get the Bees back in front 41-40. Upperman missed the front end of a one-plus with 47 seconds to go, Alcoa got the rebound, and Haworth managed to get the layup that turned out to be the clincher.

ALCOA (42): Daugherty 0-3 0-0 0, Ridge 2-8 1-3 6, Pitts 0-1 0-0 0, Am.Pfeiffer 0-2 0-0 0, Haworth 3-13 3-5 10, Mak Bremer 9-15 5-6 26. TOTALS: 14-44 9-14 42.

UPPERMAN (41): Bella Mullins 2-3 6-6 11, Stiles 0-5 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Dolente 2-2 2-2 8, Cobb 3-5 0-1 6, Abigail Johnson 5-7 6-6 16. TOTALS: 12-26 14-15 41.

3-Point Goals: AHS—5 (Bremer 3, Ridge, Haworth). UHS—3 (Dolente 2, Mullins).

Score by quarters:

Alcoa 9 5 14 14 — 42

Upperman 9 15 10 7 — 41

MERCER COUNTY (Ky.) 65 SOUTH GREENE 56

Mercer County exploded in the third quarter and eliminated South Greene.

The Lady Rebels held a 28-27 halftime edge, but the Titans came out with a strong third quarter, outdistancing South Greene with a 26-17 run to move into a 53-45 advantage by the end of the period.

Anna Drakeford led the winners with 19 points and 10 rebounds with four assists. Teigh Yeast scored 16 and Lindsay Jessie added 12.

South Greene was led by Jordyn Roderick with 17 points while Ryleigh Gregg knocked down 11 in support. Madison Hensley added nine.

Mercer County will advance to play on Saturday in the 11 a.m. game.

MERCER COUNTY (65): Teigh Yeast 5-9 3-3 16, McGinnis 1-2 0-2 3, Anna Drakeford 9-14 1-1 19, Lanham 0-3 2-2 2, Dunn 3-7 2-3 8, Boyd 2-2 0-0 5, Lindsay Jessie 6-10 0-0 12.

SOUTH GREENE (56): Hensley 4-10 0-0 9, Jordyn Roderick 5-9 6-6 17, Susong 0-3 0-0 0, Ryleigh Gregg 3-6 2-2 11, Hoese 2-4 0-0 4, Bailey 2-3 2-2 7, Brooks 4-5 0-0 8. TOTALS: 20-40 10-10 56.

3-Point Goals: MC—5 (Yeast 3, McGinnis, Boyd). SG—6 (Gregg 3, Hensley, Roderick, Bailey).

Score by quarters:

Mercer County 10 17 26 12 — 65

South Greene 13 15 17 11 — 56

USJ 49 NORTH GREENE 44

North Greene trailed the entire game, but University School of Jackson had to turn back a fourth quarter rally by the Huskies.

The Huskies were down by as many as 12 points early in the fourth quarter, but would not lay down without a fight as they closed the deficit down to a single point at 45-44 with 1:35 left on the clock. Sonya Wagner hit two big buckets earlier to whittle down the score.

The Bruins then missed two straight one-plus free throw opportunities, giving the Huskies a chance to score and take the lead, but they could not connect from the field. Haylen Ayers, who scored 27 for the game, knocked down a pair with 20 seconds left to go up 47-44.

The Huskies then had a chance to tie with less than 20 seconds to go, but again missed from the field and two free tosses by Carley Hays iced the outcome.

Ayers, the phenomenal 8th grader, was the only Lady Bruin in double digit scoring.

North Greene got 18 points from Zoe Sanders and 12 from Grace Buchanan.

USJ will play Mercer (Ky.) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

USJ (49): Driver 2-4 0-1 4, Spellings 1-9 0-0 3, King 1-3 0-0 3, Haylen Ayers 9-15 4-8 27, Barham 1-5 0-0 2, Hays 1-10 2-3 4, Spencer 1-3 0-0 3, Payne 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS: 17-52 6-12 49.

NORTH GREENE (44): M.Buchanan 1-2 0-0 2, Zoe Sanders 4-5 7-10 18, Gaby 2-4 3-4 7, Grace Buchanan 4-6 1-2 12, Wagner 2-16 1-2 5, Head 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13-34 12-18 44.

3-Point Goals: USJ—9 (Ayers 5, Spellings, King, Spencer, Payne). NG—6 (Sanders 3, G.Buchanan 3).

Score by quarters:

Univ. Jackson 14 16 13 6 — 49

North Greene 11 13 10 10 — 44

THOMAS DALE (Va.) 52 CLEVELAND 48, OT

The Lady Knights of Thomas Dale nipped Cleveland in overtime, the second extra period contest of the 2022 Classic.

Thomas Dale converted four free throws in overtime, two by Nylah Wilson and two by Zoe Foster, while the Raiders missed one shot, had one shot blocked and made two turnovers during the period after the score was deadlocked at 48-48 at the close of regulation.

Thomas Dale led 11-9 after one quarter and 26-19 at intermission, but the Raiders closed to 36-32 starting the fourth. Cleveland then took the lead but couldn’t hold it. They were up 48-45 with 1:33 to go, but missed the front end of two one-plus free throw opportunities in the final minute.

Down 48-47, Thomas Dale’s Zoe Foster made the back end of a two-shot free throw try with less than a second left to knot the score, and the stage was set for overtime.

Wilson dumped in 30 points to lead the Knights. Cleveland got 13 markers from Paige Moody, 11 from Milah Williams and 10 from Addison Hurst.

The Virginians will play in the fifth place game Saturday at 2 p.m.

CLEVELAND (48): Tanner 1-3 0-0 2, Addison Hurst 3-10 2-2 10, Paige Moody 5-11 0-0 13, Lee 2-2 4-6 8, LHurst 1-3 2-3 4, Milah Willias 4-9 0-1 11, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-40 8-12 48.

THOMAS DALE (52): Nylah Wilson 12-19 2-2 30, Dawson 2-7 0-1 4, Webb 1-3 0-0 2, Broadus 3-4 0-0 6, Foster 1-4 3-4 5, Jackson 2-4 1-2 5. TOTALS: 21-41 6-9 52.

3-Point Goals: CHS—8 (Moody 3, A.Hurst 2, Williams 3). TDHS—4 (Wilson 4).

Score by quarters:

Cleveland 9 10 13 16 0 — 48

Thomas Dale 11 15 12 10 4 — 52

ELIZABETHTON 64 LUMPKIN COUNTY (Ga.) 46

The Elizabethton Cyclones seemed to bring their “A” game on Friday as they shot 59 percent from the floor, made 11 3-pointers and cruised in the second half against Lumpkin County, the defending Class 3A state champs from Georgia.

Up by a slender 32-28 score at intermission, the Cyclones lit it up in the third period, outscoring their foes 24-4 on the way to opening up a big lead which they never lost.

Olivia Holly scored 16 to lead a balanced Elizabethton attack, while Lina Lyon was a step back with 15 points and six assists. Renna Lane sored 11 and yanked off the same number of rebounds, and Marlee Mathena was in double figures as well with a dozen.

Averie Jones was best for the Indians with 19 points and Mary Mullinax scored 11.

The Cyclones play Thomas Dale (Va.) for fifth place Saturday at 2 p.m.

ELIZABETHTON (64); Olivia Holly 5-12 2-2 16, Lina Lyon 6-10 1-2 15, Renna Lane 4-6 0-0 11, Marlee Mathena 5-6 2-2 12, Fowler 1-1 2-2 5, Whitson 1-2 0-0 3, Lee 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 23-39 7-8 64.

LUMPKIN CO (46): Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 1-2 2-2 4, Averie Jones 7-21 2-2 19, Pierce 1-8 1-1 3, Mary Mullinax 4-14 0-0 11, Jackson 4-6 0-0 9. TOTALS: 17-52 5-5 46.

3-Point Goals: EHS—11 (Holly 4, Lane 3, Lyon 2, Fowler, Whitson). LC—7 (Jones 3, Mullinax 3, Jackson).

Score by quarters:

Elizabethton 21 11 24 8 — 64

Lumpkin County 16 12 4 14 — 46

OAK RIDGE 58 PROVIDENCE DAY (N.C.) 42

Oak Ridge pulled away from Providence Day School (NC) with a solid first half, leading 14-9 after one and 31-19 at halftime.

The Wildcats placed three players in double figures scoring, led by Ayana Porter with 18, Ze’Yana Stewart with 15 and Dimitria Strickland with 10. Jenna Johnson was tough on the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds.

Providence countered with a double-double effort by Jordyn Latter who had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaida McClure dropped in 13.

Oak Ridge moves to the sixth place game Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

OAK RIDGE (58): Dimitria Strickland 3-9 2-7 10, Ze’Yana Stewart 5-11 5-7 15, Ayana Porter 6-9 2-3 18, Green 4-6 0-0 9, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6.

PROVIDENCE (42): Jaida McClure 5-10 1-2 13, Jensen 1-3 2-2 4, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Jordyn Latter 5-10 5-9 15, Ramsden 1-3 1-2 3, Levine 1-3 0-0 3, Glosson 0-1 0-0 0, Swinson 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 15-35 9-15 42.

3-Point Goals: OR—7 (Porter 4, Strickland 2, Green). PDS—3 (McClure 2, Levine).

Score by quarters:

Oak Ridge 14 17 12 15—58

Providence Day 9 10 9 14—42

PIKEVILLE (Ky.) 48 KNOX WEBB 46

Pikeville (Ky.) and Knox Webb staged a nail-biter.

The game stayed tight from start to finish. The Panthers were up 14-12 after one quarter and 22-20 at intermission That lead improved to four points at 39-35 heading into the fourth canto.

Pikeville pushed ahead to one of its best advantages of the night at 41-35 early in the period, but the Spartans got it back to 41-40 before Trinity Rowe hit a driving layup to get it back to 43-40. A basket by Webb’s Azuya Blair and another by Meeyah Green following a Pikeville turnover put the Knoxville squad back into a 44-43 lead with 1:50 left.

The Panthers got the ball into the corner to Kristen Whited who buried a 3-pointer to boost them back into the lead for keeps at 46-44. A missed shot by Webb was followed by some nifty clock killing by the Panthers and Kyera Thornsbury was fouled and hit both free tosses to put Pikeville up 48-44 with only 10 seconds to go. A bucket from Sydney Stinson in the closing second provided the margin of victory.

Rowe finished with 15 points and Whited had 10 for the winners. Webb was led by a game best 17 points by Madelyn Ladd.

Pikeville will take on Oak Ridge for sixth place Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

PIKEVILLE (48): Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Trinity Rowe 5-12 2-2 15, Kristen Whited 4-6 0-0 10, Thornsbury 1-3 3-4 6, Jackson 1-2 3-6 5, Theiss 1-4 0-0 2, Kidd 1-2 0-0 2, Sparks 4-5 0-0 8. TOTALS: 17-35 8-12 48.

KNOX WEBB (46): Overton 3-11 0-0 7, Madelyn Ladd 6-10 3-4 17, Bush 1-4 0-0 2, Blair 2-5 1-3 5, Stinson 3-6 3-4 9, Green 3-12 0-0 6. TOTALS: 18-48 7-11 46.

3-Point Goals: PHS—6 (Rowe 3, Whited 2, Thornsbury). KW—3 (Ladd 2, Overton).

Score by quarters:

Pikeville 14 8 17 9 — 48

Webb 12 8 15 11 — 46