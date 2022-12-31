ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Houston Baptist takes down New Orleans 101-96 in OT

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Brycen Long hit a clutch three early in overtime, then hit four straight free throws in the final 17 seconds to help Houston Christian close out a 101-96 victory over New Orleans in a Southland Conference opener on Friday night.

Simeon Kirkland put back an offensive rebound with 11 seconds left in regulation to pull New Orleans even at 84-84 and force the overtime period.

Bonke Maring scored 24 points and added nine rebounds for the Huskies (4-10, 1-0). Long was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line to add 19 points. Andrew King was 4 of 10 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

The Privateers (3-9, 0-1) were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 39 points. Simeon Kirkland added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for New Orleans. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse also recorded 14 points and four assists.

These two teams both play Thursday. Houston Baptist visits SE Louisiana while New Orleans hosts Lamar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

