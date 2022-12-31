ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson Academy 66, West Oak 60

Ben Lippen 82, Batesburg-Leesville 36

Broome 47, Woodruff 37

Calhoun Academy 65, Patrick Henry Academy 55

Carolina Forest 72, Waccamaw 45

Catawba Ridge 59, Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 48

Cathedral Academy 45, Berkeley 42

Central Bucks West, Pa. 48, West Ashley 33

Commerce, Ga. 68, Brookland-Cayce 57

Eastside 86, Gaffney 59

First Baptist 83, Colleton County 60

Goose Creek 60, Lex. Paul Dunbar, Ky. 52

Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Greenville 54

Great Falls 47, York Comprehensive 38

Greensboro Day, N.C. 46, A.C. Flora 36

Greenville Hurricanes 58, Mid-Carolina 45

Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 67, Fort Mill 66

High Point Academy 78, East Clarendon 31

High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 47, Cane Bay 42

Hilton Head Christian Academy 57, Beaufort Academy 51

Indian Land 55, Conway 46

Indian Trail Porter Ridge, N.C. 72, McBee 26

Irmo 80, Matthews Butler, N.C. 65

Johnsonville 66, Georgetown 51

Jonesboro, Ga. 68, St. James 46

Lumpkin County, Ga. 64, Hanahan 61

Marlboro County 57, Chesterfield 39

Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 73, Cheraw 56

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 62, Lake Highland, Fla. 46

Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 56, Dorman 54, OT

Porter-Gaud 57, Fort Dorchester 49

Rock Hill 66, Kings Mountain, N.C. 58

Spring Valley 51, Powdersville 43

Strom Thurmond 60, T.W. Josey, Ga. 48

Thomas Heyward Academy 57, Charleston Collegiate 53

Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 63, Northwood Academy 53

West Cabarrus, N.C. 68, Nation Ford 62

Woodland 74, North 65

