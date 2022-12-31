Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calhoun Falls 48, Lincoln County, Ga. 40
Cane Bay 53, Lancaster, Ohio 42
Catawba Ridge 51, Rock Hill 43
Chesterfield 31, York Comprehensive 21
Clover 38, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 29
Creekview, Ga. 52, James Island 18
Crestwood 52, Blythewood 40
Georgetown 45, Conway 39
Greenup Co., Ky. 57, Bishop England 37
Hephzibah, Ga. 35, Emerald 30
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 42, Brookland-Cayce 34
Kingstree 46, Wade Hampton (H) 30
Lancaster 43, Greenville Hurricanes 33
Laney, Ga. 94, Midland Valley 42
Latta 46, Carvers Bay 28
Marion, Wis. 50, Lakewood 34
Metcalfe Co., Ky. 48, Travelers Rest 32
Northview Academy, Tenn. 52, Goose Creek 26
Orangeburg Prep 40, Beaufort Academy 36
Palmetto Christian Academy 51, United Faith Christian, N.C. 29
Patrick Henry, Ga. 55, Calhoun Academy 29
R.B. Stall 63, Porter-Gaud 59
Radnor, Pa. 55, Cheraw 23
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 69, Dorman 52
South Florence 53, Eau Claire 28
South Forsyth, Ga. 43, Bluffton 33
Southside 58, Blue Ridge 27
Southwestern, Ky. 56, Mauldin 45
Stratford 39, East Bend Forbush, N.C. 23
T.L. Hanna 56, Riverside 53
Thomson, Ga. 59, Strom Thurmond 26
Viera, Fla. 57, Ridge View 41
West Ashley 33, Academic Magnet 22
Wilson 30, St. James 20
Woodland 42, Lugoff-Elgin 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0