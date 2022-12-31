ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

16-year-old among 2 killed in overnight Tuscaloosa shootings

A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham volunteers to help migrant asylum seekers after release from Louisiana detention

An asylum advocacy group is seeking volunteers to help migrants the government plans to release from detention in Louisiana and transport to Birmingham. The migrants are expected to be released following the Biden administration’s end to Title 42, a WWII public health law Trump used to restrict asylum-seekers from taking refuge in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
‘A slap in the face.’ Alabama takes K-State heart over 5-star comment personally

Alabama doesn’t miss any opportunity to seize disrespect. And this week in New Orleans, a Kansas State defensive end apparently lit a fuse in the Crimson Tide locker room. In was in Bryce Young’s locker Saturday afternoon where Alabama right tackle JC Latham explained exactly how Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah was an inspiration in Alabama’s 45-20 dismantling of the Big 12 champs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs makes NFL draft decision

After one season in Tuscaloosa, Jahmyr Gibbs is going pro. The running back who transferred from Georgia Tech announced Monday that he was entering the NFL. He joins Alabama teammates Will Anderson and Bryce Young who went pro in a news conference at the football complex. After playing two seasons...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

