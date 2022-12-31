Read full article on original website
Exhibition driving video showing person hit by Birmingham police SUV sparks investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating videos that show a confrontation between officers and exhibition driving participants, authorities announced Monday night. Videos circulated Monday on social media of drivers doing burnouts and donuts. In one of those videos, a male is seen to seemingly step in front of a police...
16-year-old among 2 killed in overnight Tuscaloosa shootings
A New Year’s Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa left a 16-year-old dead in one of two overnight homicides. Just before midnight Saturday, Tuscaloosa police responded to Hodo Haven apartments in the 700 block of 33rd Street on a report of gunfire. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said...
Gunfire leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s first homicide of 2023
A double shooting in Birmingham Monday night left one man dead and another injured in the city’s first homicide of 2023. At 9:46 p.m., Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, alerted police to shots fired in the 100 block of 59th Street North in Woodlawn. A citizen also called in a report of shooting taking place.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Birmingham volunteers to help migrant asylum seekers after release from Louisiana detention
An asylum advocacy group is seeking volunteers to help migrants the government plans to release from detention in Louisiana and transport to Birmingham. The migrants are expected to be released following the Biden administration’s end to Title 42, a WWII public health law Trump used to restrict asylum-seekers from taking refuge in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘A slap in the face.’ Alabama takes K-State heart over 5-star comment personally
Alabama doesn’t miss any opportunity to seize disrespect. And this week in New Orleans, a Kansas State defensive end apparently lit a fuse in the Crimson Tide locker room. In was in Bryce Young’s locker Saturday afternoon where Alabama right tackle JC Latham explained exactly how Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah was an inspiration in Alabama’s 45-20 dismantling of the Big 12 champs.
Kentucky drops from AP poll ahead of trip to No. 7 Alabama
Alabama rose one spot to No. 7 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll ahead of its first two home SEC games of the season. The Tide (11-2) will host Ole Miss on Tuesday night before Kentucky comes to Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. The Wildcats fell out of...
What Kansas St coach Klieman said about Alabama, onside kick decision
The 45-20 Alabama win over Kansas State was convincing on a few levels. After falling behind by 10 early, the Crimson Tide scored touchdowns on its next five possessions to blow the game open. Kansas State, meanwhile, managed just a field goal and touchdown in the final three quarters as...
Bryce Young wins Sugar Bowl; Get his Alabama jersey on sale for one day only
In what was likely the last game in Alabama Crimson Tide uniform, quarterback Bryce Young didn’t disappoint. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns as No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Scarbinsky: Winning the Sugar Bowl that way makes Alabama’s season even harder to bear
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has said it a million times. He remembers the losses more than the wins. Makes sense. It’s much easier to recall the painful details of his 27 defeats at Alabama than the repetitive successes of his 194 victories. By that mind-boggling Bama...
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs makes NFL draft decision
After one season in Tuscaloosa, Jahmyr Gibbs is going pro. The running back who transferred from Georgia Tech announced Monday that he was entering the NFL. He joins Alabama teammates Will Anderson and Bryce Young who went pro in a news conference at the football complex. After playing two seasons...
Jahmyr Gibbs could join Jameson Williams as one-and-done Alabama first-round picks
The term “one-and-done” has long been part of college basketball lingo, but it has taken on a different meaning for modern college football. The loosening of the NCAA’s transfer portal rules last year made it easier for underclassmen to transfer and play immediately, then enter the NFL draft after one successful season.
