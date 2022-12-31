ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to marry longtime partner Amber Laign

Marriage is on the horizon for “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts. The anchor plans to tie the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign this year, she announced on Monday’s episode of the ABC morning show. “I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts, 62, said. “We’re getting married...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy