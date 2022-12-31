Read full article on original website
Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to marry longtime partner Amber Laign
Marriage is on the horizon for “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts. The anchor plans to tie the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign this year, she announced on Monday’s episode of the ABC morning show. “I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts, 62, said. “We’re getting married...
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ premiere: How to watch and where to stream
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will premiere on NBC Monday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c. Those who have ditched regular cable can still watch new episodes the following day with Peacock. However, those who want to watch the series premiere live can tune in tonight with FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. If...
‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Season two of Fantasy Island is set to premiere on FOX Monday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c. Those who have ditched regular cable can tune in to the premiere live with FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. For those who don’t already know, FuboTV is one of the better alternatives to regular cable....
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spend holidays together in Miami, Atlanta after divorce filing
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes really aren’t holding back amid Holmes’ divorce filing and news of their romance. The “GMA3″ co-anchors and best pals-turned-reported-lovers were seen making out in Miami Thursday, a day after Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from lawyer Marilee Fiebig, E! News reports.
