Correa and the Mets: Where things stand

NEW YORK -- A new year has arrived, with no change in Carlos Correa's status. Even though it has been more than half a month since Correa's contract saga began, the resolution still isn't exactly clear. Here's a quick primer on where things stand as the holiday season draws to a close:
5 reasons why Carlos Beltrán belongs in Hall of Fame

Now in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, Carlos Beltrán's candidacy is nothing short of polarizing. On merit alone, the longtime center fielder has the best case for election among all the first-timers this year based on his performance and production over a 20-year big league career. The Puerto Rican-born Beltrán was, after all, a Rookie of the Year winner (1999), a nine-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove honoree.
Former top prospect Calhoun invited to Yankees camp (source)

The Yankees and outfielder Willie Calhoun have agreed to a non-roster deal for 2023 that includes an invite to big league camp, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Saturday. The team has not confirmed the deal. New York also signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a Minor League contract and...
The best baseball players born on Jan. 3

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 3:. From 1990-95, Daulton led all MLB catchers with 99 home runs. A three-time All-Star with the Phillies who led the National League with 109 RBIs in 1992, he battled knee injuries throughout his 14-year career. Daulton wrapped his playing days with a half-season as a role player with the Marlins, posting a slash line of .389/.455/.667 in Florida’s World Series victory over Cleveland. He died in 2017 at age 55 after battling brain cancer.
Brian Daboll took moment to ‘appreciate’ Giants’ playoff berth

Not long after the Giants clinched their first playoff berth in six years, first-year head coach Brian Daboll said he looked forward to going home, relaxing and celebrating at home with his family and lighting up a cigar.  It did not transpire exactly like that.  “Had a couple of them,’’ Daboll said on Monday.  With a night to reflect, Daboll said achieving one of the goals established for the team at the start of the season is something that should be appreciated.  “You get to play another game,’’ he said. “You’re only guaranteed, obviously, 17 of these things now. So, it takes a lot...
