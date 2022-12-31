Read full article on original website
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
disneyfoodblog.com
Paris Hilton Shows How Celebrities Go Undercover at Disney Parks
Do you ever wonder how you’d go about day-to-day life if you were famous?. No? Just us? Well, imagine you’re pretty recognizable — but you still want to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. You’d probably have to wear some sort of disguise right? Luckily, one celebrity has come along to show us just how it’s done!
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
WDW News Today
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
Why Walt Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Is Shutting Down in 2023
The beloved Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios is set to shut down early next year. The indoor coaster that races guests along the Los Angeles-style freeway track and through a series of unexpected Tinseltown twists and turns, including three thrilling inversions–two rollover loops and one corkscrew–to the tunes of Aerosmith, will temporarily close beginning Feb. 20, 2023, according to a statement on the Walt Disney World website.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney 100th Adidas Sneakers Now Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. We know some details about the celebration’s kick-off in Disneyland, and we are starting to see lots of Disney100...
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon
The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
WDW News Today
Former Guest Relations Cast Member Attempts to Sneak Into Magic Kingdom Utilidors, Repeatedly Rams Security With Stroller
A Florida man was arrested after he apparently got caught trying to sneak into the Magic Kingdom Utilidors last month. When confronted, the man took a stroller and ran over a Disney security guard’s foot repeatedly, according to an arrest report. Now the man, Eugene Zehner, is charged with...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
disneytips.com
How To Experience All The Movie-Based Walt Disney World Attractions In Chronological Order
When we visit the Disney Parks, we all have our preferred order for checking out our favorite Disney attractions, whether those are rides, shows, or restaurants. Do we rope-drop Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then rush over to Space Mountain before slowing down with “it’s a small world”? Or perhaps start with a character breakfast and then mosey over to Big Thunder Mountain?
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Missing
Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton is currently missing and her family is asking for any information regarding her whereabouts. Burton is originally from Houston, Texas, but has been in Central Florida for the College Program since January 2022. She was last seen on December 22, 2022, at Flamingo Crossings East, the Disney College Program housing community in Winter Graden.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/29/22 (Long Waits, 100th Anniversary Items, Disney Skyliner Pin, New Riviera Resort Merchandise, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! It’s a cool and breezy morning here, so let’s go on a walk around the park to see what’s new!. As we walked up to the tap points to enter the park, we noticed the usual large crowds waiting as well.
AOL Corp
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
disneytips.com
New Year’s Day Crowd Creates Massive Wait Times at Walt Disney World
It’s no secret that the holiday season causes wait times to increase at all Disney Parks, including Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort. In fact, it seems due to the substitutional holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023, in lieu of the weekend of New Year’s Eve/Day, many Disney Guests have decided to make the most of their day off with a celebratory visit to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
