Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Maize n Brew
Handing out position grades in Michigan’s loss to TCU
Controversy aside, the Michigan Wolverines beat themselves. The two pick-sixes and blown opportunities on the goal line more than made up the difference in this heartbreaking loss. I’ll readily admit that a handful of the grades — namely quarterback, pass-catchers and deportment —would have been higher if Michigan had pulled...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: TCU
After weeks of waiting, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines squared off with the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in an exceptionally fun College Football Playoff semifinal. Unfortunately it didn’t end the way we hoped, as TCU took the 51-45 victory to advance to the National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Maize n Brew
Full recap of Maize n Brew’s on-site Fiesta Bowl coverage
It wasn’t the outcome Michigan wanted on Saturday, but it was one hell of a Fiesta Bowl. It was also one heck of a week of coverage for Maize n Brew. After a Southwest flight fiasco in which I had to scramble to find a way to Phoenix, I arrived in just enough time for Michigan and TCU’s media day. In the days that followed there was coverage from practices, a joint press conference from Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes, as well as sites and sounds pregame from the field.
Maize n Brew
Freshman LB Deuce Spurlock enters transfer portal
Following the end of Michigan’s 2022 season, another Wolverine has entered his name into the transfer portal — freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock. Spurlock, a three-star recruit from the state of Alabama, saw little playing time in his sole season in the winged helmet. Though he shared Defensive Freshman of the Game honors following a three-tackle performance against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, this and a few snaps against the UConn Huskies in Week 3 were his only appearances on the field.
Maize n Brew
Michigan makes top seven for 2024 four-star Donovan Harbour
Wisconsin native and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour cut his list of schools to seven this past weekend. Michigan joined Oregon, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State as his final list of suitors. The country’s 60th overall ranked player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports’...
Maize n Brew
Biggest takeaways from Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU
Michigan lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl by a score of 51-45 on Saturday, and there was a plethora of things that occurred in what was one of the wildest games you can ever watch. Here are takeaways from the game. A game of retrospect. There were moments when...
FOX Sports
TCU upsets Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl — Joel Klatt reacts | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the TCU Horned Frogs defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. Joel explains how Michigan made uncharacteristic mistakes throughout the game and why the coaching staff will be regretting their game plan for years to come.
Maize n Brew
Mike Morris, Cornelius Johnson and more Wolverines reflect on Fiesta Bowl loss
Following the Michigan Wolverines’ heartbreaking 51-45 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl, four Wolverine players gave their postgame reactions on Jon Jansen’s “In the Trenches” podcast. Here’s what Cornelius Johnson, Kris Jenkins, Mike Barrett, and Mike Morris had to say about the...
Yardbarker
Sonny Dykes had funny message for TCU about talking trash
TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to...
Maize n Brew
Final look at betting odds ahead of Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl
We are just a few hours away from the first College Football Playoff semifinal matchup of the 2022 season, as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines square off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl this afternoon. Since we’ve got the time, in the event you are...
WFAA
Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
Maize n Brew
Michigan can’t keep up with TCU in CFP shootout, 51-45
The Michigan Wolverines like to play football as a game of inches. Their College Football Playoff contest against TCU was anything but. After a 13-0 regular season, the Wolverines didn’t have enough in a Big 12-style shootout with the TCU Horned Frogs. Everything that could have gone wrong for...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
Michigan Picked A Hell Of A Time To Play Its Worst Game Of The Season
After playing a perfect regular season, and then a solid Big Ten title game, Michigan was sitting at 13-0 and favored to beat TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Then, in said bowl game, the Wolverines did about a dozen things that they hadn't done all year long, which resulted in a 51-45 loss.
Look: Shocked Michigan Fan Is Going Viral On Saturday
The Michigan Wolverines are getting blown out early in today's Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 first-half lead — stunning the No. 2 team in the nation. Michigan fans are understandably baffled by this early deficit. One fan at State Farm Stadium...
Look: Football World Reacts To Fiesta Bowl Field Controversy
Michigan and TCU are almost one full quarter into the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It's TCU 14, Michigan 0 on Saturday. But the game's score isn't the only major talking point. The Fiesta Bowl field conditions are also facing criticism. Michigan and TCU players...
Maize n Brew
After loss to CMU, players-only meeting refocuses Michigan basketball into conference play
It’s been a roller coaster of a week for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team. After losing at home to a bad MAC team in CMU, they had their most dominant performance of the year against Maryland, thrasing the Terrapins by 35 points. After the CMU loss, freshman...
Sonny Dykes Reveals Motivation Behind Team’s Play in Upset of Michigan
The Horned Frogs coach led his team to the national title game in his first season with the school.
Comments / 0