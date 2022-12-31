It wasn’t the outcome Michigan wanted on Saturday, but it was one hell of a Fiesta Bowl. It was also one heck of a week of coverage for Maize n Brew. After a Southwest flight fiasco in which I had to scramble to find a way to Phoenix, I arrived in just enough time for Michigan and TCU’s media day. In the days that followed there was coverage from practices, a joint press conference from Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes, as well as sites and sounds pregame from the field.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO