Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Maize n Brew

Handing out position grades in Michigan’s loss to TCU

Controversy aside, the Michigan Wolverines beat themselves. The two pick-sixes and blown opportunities on the goal line more than made up the difference in this heartbreaking loss. I’ll readily admit that a handful of the grades — namely quarterback, pass-catchers and deportment —would have been higher if Michigan had pulled...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: TCU

After weeks of waiting, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines squared off with the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in an exceptionally fun College Football Playoff semifinal. Unfortunately it didn’t end the way we hoped, as TCU took the 51-45 victory to advance to the National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Full recap of Maize n Brew’s on-site Fiesta Bowl coverage

It wasn’t the outcome Michigan wanted on Saturday, but it was one hell of a Fiesta Bowl. It was also one heck of a week of coverage for Maize n Brew. After a Southwest flight fiasco in which I had to scramble to find a way to Phoenix, I arrived in just enough time for Michigan and TCU’s media day. In the days that followed there was coverage from practices, a joint press conference from Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes, as well as sites and sounds pregame from the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Freshman LB Deuce Spurlock enters transfer portal

Following the end of Michigan’s 2022 season, another Wolverine has entered his name into the transfer portal — freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock. Spurlock, a three-star recruit from the state of Alabama, saw little playing time in his sole season in the winged helmet. Though he shared Defensive Freshman of the Game honors following a three-tackle performance against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, this and a few snaps against the UConn Huskies in Week 3 were his only appearances on the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan makes top seven for 2024 four-star Donovan Harbour

Wisconsin native and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour cut his list of schools to seven this past weekend. Michigan joined Oregon, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State as his final list of suitors. The country’s 60th overall ranked player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports’...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Biggest takeaways from Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU

Michigan lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl by a score of 51-45 on Saturday, and there was a plethora of things that occurred in what was one of the wildest games you can ever watch. Here are takeaways from the game. A game of retrospect. There were moments when...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Sonny Dykes had funny message for TCU about talking trash

TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
DALLAS, TX
Maize n Brew

Michigan can’t keep up with TCU in CFP shootout, 51-45

The Michigan Wolverines like to play football as a game of inches. Their College Football Playoff contest against TCU was anything but. After a 13-0 regular season, the Wolverines didn’t have enough in a Big 12-style shootout with the TCU Horned Frogs. Everything that could have gone wrong for...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Shocked Michigan Fan Is Going Viral On Saturday

The Michigan Wolverines are getting blown out early in today's Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 first-half lead — stunning the No. 2 team in the nation. Michigan fans are understandably baffled by this early deficit. One fan at State Farm Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Fiesta Bowl Field Controversy

Michigan and TCU are almost one full quarter into the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It's TCU 14, Michigan 0 on Saturday. But the game's score isn't the only major talking point. The Fiesta Bowl field conditions are also facing criticism. Michigan and TCU players...
ANN ARBOR, MI

