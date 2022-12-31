Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Prince George's County police investigating a shooting, one person hospitalized
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured, police said. The man was shot in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed. Law enforcement has not said...
Fairfax Police looking for Tysons Corner ‘smash-and-grab’ robbery suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a "smash-and-grab" robbery that took place at a jeweler in Tysons Corner Center.
Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured
Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
Inside Nova
Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway
Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police: Virginia man charged with brandishing replica gun during road rage incident near Chick-Fil-A
STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with brandishing a hoax gun used to store cigarettes during a road rage incident near a Chick-Fil-A in Stafford County, officials said. Deputies went to the area of Doc Stone Commons, a marketplace on Garrisonville Road, in the Stafford section...
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
Sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash in Rappahannock County; driver charged
VSP said Bradley W. Adams, 19, of Middletown, Va. was on Zachary Taylor Highway and came to a stop at a stop sign. He started across the intersection and collided with an SUV driven by a Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office deputy.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate New Year’s Day Shooting Near Pizza Hut
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting took place around 5:20pm on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Montgomery County Police report that an adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no suspect are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Video shows victim of family massacre knocking on neighbor's door, pleading for help
CLINTON, Md. — Police are urging families who are struggling to reach out for help after one person was stabbed and another shot inside a crowded home on New Year's Day in Prince George's County. Two people are dead, and two others -- including a child -- were hurt...
fox5dc.com
Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads
FREDERICK, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was charged after driving a John Deere track loader through the streets of Frederick and refusing to stop on Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Frederick Police Department with a person in crisis. Deputies assisted with shutting...
Man killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 9500 block of Unity Lane in the Lorton area on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31 and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBAL Radio
Police: Couple abducted near Federal Hill on New Year's Day, suspects arrested
Baltimore City police are investigating an abduction that took place near Federal Hill on Sunday. Investigators said a couple was walking at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street around 2 a.m. when three suspects ordered them to get into a car. The woman managed to jump out of the car and ran away.
WJLA
Man found dead inside Lorton home, shot multiple times in the upper body, police say
LORTON, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead Saturday inside a home in Lorton, suffering from multiple gunshots to the upper body, Fairfax County police said. The shooting took place in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Police said the man was found in the doorway of his townhome.
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
WJLA
2 dead, 2 hurt including a child after New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people are dead and two others are wounded and in the hospital, including a child, after a New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County, according to police. At approximately 6 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres...
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
Comments / 0