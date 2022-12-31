Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
wrestlinginc.com
Danhausen Reacts To Receiving AEW Award For 2022
As the year concludes, best of 2022 awards have been dished out in pro wrestling, and AEW's Danhausen has won an award for being the top merchandise seller in the company in 2022, beating the likes of AEW World Champion MJF, and former world champion CM Punk. The "very nice, very evil" Danhuasen took to his YouTube channel to react to the exciting news.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
November 21, 2005 Observer Newsletter: Death of Eddie Guerrero
Dave Meltzer covers the life and career of Eddie Guerrero, who passed away from heart failure at the age of 38.
stillrealtous.com
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return
Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to the WWE on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown." Flair took to social media on Saturday to comment on her return and to thank the WWE Universe for giving her a "warm welcome back." "Whether you love to hate me, hate to love...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the first Raw of the new year and the show is set to take place from Nashville. WWE will be kicking things off with two big title matches as Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Title against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
PWMania
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
nodq.com
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly a free agent and can take wrestling bookings
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. As of January 1st 2023, Sasha (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly a free agent and can take wrestling bookings. On New Year’s morning, Sasha posted a cryptic tweet which read, “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.” Sasha included a photo with the following quote…
PWMania
Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna to Leave WWE Over Big Money Demand
Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself during a 2020 edition of his podcast, Grilling JR. Ross talked about Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon turned down in favor of letting her go. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she...
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Return
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from the Alamodome later this month which means there’s sure to be a lot of talk about surprise entrants in the weeks to come. The wrestling world celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday night and many people took the time to reflect on the year 2022. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona posted a tweet reflecting on his year, and he also seemingly teased a Royal Rumble appearance when he ended the tweet with a 10 second countdown.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Gives Resignation For Ryback Trademark
Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed on Friday via social media, that WWE has given up the ownership of the "Ryback" trademark. The promotion recently gave their resignation for the trademark, which now Ryback will own the ring name once the United States Patent and Trademark Office makes it official. "WWE...
