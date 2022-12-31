AURORA, Mo. - An Aurora, Missouri man survives a New Years Day crash with serious injuries. Troopers report a 2003 Ford F350 traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned one half mile east of Monett on Buisness Highway 60. The driver of the vehicle, Clayton Orr of Aurora, was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

