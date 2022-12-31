ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Gorillas knock off #9 Missouri Southern in rivalry showdown

Pitt State beats #9 Missouri Southern 87-79 Monday night, with Karenna Geber and Harper Schreiner each posting double-doubles. Pitt State upsets #9 Missouri Southern in rivalry matchup. Karenna Gerber posts 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pitt State over MSSU Monday night.
JOPLIN, MO
Weekend Wrap (Dec. 31 & Jan. 1)

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Click here to learn more. Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. —...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
News To Know: serious car crashes, and

AURORA, Mo. - An Aurora, Missouri man survives a New Years Day crash with serious injuries. Troopers report a 2003 Ford F350 traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned one half mile east of Monett on Buisness Highway 60. The driver of the vehicle, Clayton Orr of Aurora, was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
AURORA, MO
Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region

KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Local YMCA promotes its new swimming challenge

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Pittsburg YMCA is challenging residents to live an active lifestyle this year with a swimming challenge. The Destination Swim Challenge encourages novice and experienced swimmers alike to swim 435 miles. Officials with YMCA say swimming helps to keep your body healthy all year long.
PITTSBURG, KS
Local magazine announces photo contest to benefit Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. - ShowMe the Ozarks Magazine announced its 13th annual Nature Photo Cover Contest. Officials with the magazine say the winning photo will be featured on the cover of its March Edition and funds raised benefits Wildcat Glades Friends. Even if your submission doesn't win, all photos will be...
JOPLIN, MO
Freeman announces its first baby of 2023

JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System recently announced its first baby of the new year, Dustin J. Doctors say Dustin was born at 11:19 am Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Freeman West campus. He weighed 8 pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches in length. His parents, Laura...
JOPLIN, MO
McDonald County Schools start the new year with training exercises

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. - McDonald County Schools today kicked off the new year with two days of training to better prepare teachers for 2023. This district-wide training for teachers, administrators, and staff members covered the latest in teaching methods and curriculum updates. Administrators say this training is important before the...
Residents get a tour in two historical Joplin homes

Joplin, Mo. - Two historic homes were shown to the public today in Joplin. The Edward and Margaret Zelleken as well as Charles and Wilhelmina Schifferdecker homes were built by German immigrants from across the sea. Brad Belk, director of Joplin Historical Neighborhood Inc. says, the families purchased the property...
JOPLIN, MO
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County releases its 2022 Vehicle Stop Report

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office released data concerning all traffic stops made during 2022. Officials with the Sheriff's Office say they are required by Missouri State Statute to share this data with the Missouri Attorney General's Office. The following report is as follows:

