CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 16, South Charleston 13, Spring Mills 12, Princeton 7, John Marshall 7, Parkersburg 6, Washington 5, Jefferson 4. Class AAA. 1. Wayne (7)7-0885. 2....

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO