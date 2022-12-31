Read full article on original website
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134
CHICAGO (134) DeRozan 16-32 10-12 44, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Vucevic 6-8 6-7 20, Dosunmu 4-8 3-4 11, LaVine 7-18 9-9 26, Jones Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Drummond 3-3 0-0 6, Caruso 2-7 0-0 4, Dragic 1-3 0-0 2, White 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 47-95 30-34 134. CLEVELAND (145) Love...
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
Indiana 122, Toronto 114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Trent Jr. 5-10, Anunoby 3-11, VanVleet 3-12, Siakam 2-4, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Koloko 2, VanVleet 2). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 3, Siakam...
Ex-Piston Jerami Grant scores 36 against Detroit to lead Blazers to 135-106 blowout win
PORTLAND — Monday night was a family reunion for the Detroit Pistons. The Portland Trail Blazers are led by Pistons great Chauncey Billups, who was hired as their head coach during the 2021 offseason. And Jerami Grant, who signed with the Pistons in 2020 and led the team in scoring for two seasons, was traded to Portland this past offseason.
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
Percentages: FG .462, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Hyland 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Murray 2, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2,...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
Dallas 111, Houston 106
DALLAS (111) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 2-2 21, Wood 8-14 2-2 21, Dinwiddie 4-12 2-2 11, Doncic 10-26 18-22 39, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 6-6 6, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 30-34 111.
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 67, FLORIDA A&M 59
Percentages: FG .385, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (French 2-3, Harmon 2-7, McEntire 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter-Hollinger, Davis). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 9 (Davis 3, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Garrett, Gudavicius). Technical Fouls:...
ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65
Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51
SOUTH CAROLINA (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cooke 4-12, Beal 2-3, Hall 1-1, Johnson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 3, Amihere 2, Cardoso 1, Fletcher 1) Turnovers: 18 (Amihere 3, Cardoso 3, Cooke 3, Boston 2, Johnson 2, Saxton 2, Feagin 1, Hall 1, Team...
KENNESAW STATE 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 75
Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Moreno 6-10, Robb 4-7, Blanton 1-2, Comer 1-3, Buttry 0-2, Ukomadu 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cozart, Kapiti, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 4, Walker 3, Comer 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Cozart, Kapiti). Steals:...
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
OKLAHOMA STATE 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60
Percentages: FG .365, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Mitchell). Turnovers: 15 (Stevenson 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Wague). Steals: 7 (Stevenson...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
PENN 76, BROWN 68
Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
