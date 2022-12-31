ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 145, Chicago 134

CHICAGO (134) DeRozan 16-32 10-12 44, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Vucevic 6-8 6-7 20, Dosunmu 4-8 3-4 11, LaVine 7-18 9-9 26, Jones Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Drummond 3-3 0-0 6, Caruso 2-7 0-0 4, Dragic 1-3 0-0 2, White 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 47-95 30-34 134. CLEVELAND (145) Love...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 122, Toronto 114

Percentages: FG .451, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Trent Jr. 5-10, Anunoby 3-11, VanVleet 3-12, Siakam 2-4, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Koloko 2, VanVleet 2). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 3, Siakam...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 124, Denver 111

Percentages: FG .462, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Hyland 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Murray 2, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 111, Houston 106

DALLAS (111) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 2-2 21, Wood 8-14 2-2 21, Dinwiddie 4-12 2-2 11, Doncic 10-26 18-22 39, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 6-6 6, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 30-34 111.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 67, FLORIDA A&M 59

Percentages: FG .385, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (French 2-3, Harmon 2-7, McEntire 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter-Hollinger, Davis). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 9 (Davis 3, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Garrett, Gudavicius). Technical Fouls:...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65

Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51

SOUTH CAROLINA (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cooke 4-12, Beal 2-3, Hall 1-1, Johnson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 3, Amihere 2, Cardoso 1, Fletcher 1) Turnovers: 18 (Amihere 3, Cardoso 3, Cooke 3, Boston 2, Johnson 2, Saxton 2, Feagin 1, Hall 1, Team...
ATHENS, GA
Porterville Recorder

KENNESAW STATE 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 75

Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Moreno 6-10, Robb 4-7, Blanton 1-2, Comer 1-3, Buttry 0-2, Ukomadu 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cozart, Kapiti, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 4, Walker 3, Comer 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Cozart, Kapiti). Steals:...
KENNESAW, GA
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59

ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
FLORENCE, AL
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA STATE 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60

Percentages: FG .365, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Mitchell). Turnovers: 15 (Stevenson 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Wague). Steals: 7 (Stevenson...
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

PENN 76, BROWN 68

Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy