PORTLAND — Monday night was a family reunion for the Detroit Pistons. The Portland Trail Blazers are led by Pistons great Chauncey Billups, who was hired as their head coach during the 2021 offseason. And Jerami Grant, who signed with the Pistons in 2020 and led the team in scoring for two seasons, was traded to Portland this past offseason.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO