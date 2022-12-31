ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Late 3-pointer lifts Rutgers past No. 1 Purdue for second consecutive year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Last season, Cam Spencer could only dream about playing a part in Rutgers’ stunning upset over No. 1 Purdue. On Monday night, the grad transfer played the starring role in the even more shocking sequel. Spencer made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds to play, and the Scarlet Knights thwarted the Boilermakers’ final two chances to save their perfect season by holding on for a 65-64 victory over the nation’s top-ranked team again. “It was one of the best games I’d ever seen,” Spencer said, referring to Ron Harper Jr.’s buzzer-beating half-court shot to beat Purdue in December 2021....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

