Chicago, IL

Cleveland 145, Chicago 134

Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals. The son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton missed the first 35 games this season following surgery for a core muscle injury. He signed with the Trail Blazers as a free agent after winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors last June. Grant was 12 for 17 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and Payton’s debut buoyed a Blazers team that had lost four of five. Damian Lillard had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals.
PORTLAND, OR
Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
DENVER, CO
Indiana 122, Toronto 114

TORONTO (114) Anunoby 7-20 0-0 17, Barnes 8-14 6-8 23, Siakam 9-17 6-7 26, Trent Jr. 11-18 5-6 32, VanVleet 3-15 0-0 9, Achiuwa 1-3 1-2 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 1-1 0-0 2, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 18-23 114. INDIANA (122) Hield...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
BROOKLYN, NY
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 6 (Carter, Heinen), 8:40. Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 15 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 7:46. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 16 (Krejci, Hall), 17:36. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-6-8_28. Boston 10-9-10_29. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 3. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-7-2 (21 shots-19 saves), Pittsburgh, Jarry 15-5-4 (8-8). Boston, Ullmark...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Liberty 77, Lipscomb 48

LIPSCOMB (8-7) Ognacevic 1-4 2-2 5, Asadullah 1-4 1-4 3, Benham 3-6 0-0 8, Boyd 0-4 1-2 1, Pruitt 2-4 1-2 5, Clark 5-8 1-1 12, Asman 3-8 0-0 6, Schner 2-5 1-2 6, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-0 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 48.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row. Tyler Herro added 23 points and Victor Oladipo had 15 off the bench for the Heat, which has won four of five. They swept the two-game season series for the first time since 2017-18. Paul George had 25 points and seven assists to lead the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard in dropping their third straight. He sat out with a non-COVID-19 illness. Miami ran off seven straight to open the fourth and take an 88-83 lead. The Clippers pulled to 96-95 on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer. He scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Penalties_Carrick, ANA (Tripping), 3:23; DeAngelo, PHI (Slashing), 12:39; Terry, ANA (Hooking), 15:46; Brown, PHI (Holding), 18:29. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Penalties_Deslauriers, PHI (Illegal Equipment), 3:55; York, PHI (Tripping), 11:19.
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115

L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121. CHARLOTTE (115)
CHARLOTTE, NC
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83

Percentages: FG .391, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Shamet 2-6, Paul 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Payne 0-1, Landale 0-2, Saric 0-2, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 8 (Ayton 3, Shamet 3, Landale, Payne). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Dallas 111, Houston 106

Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
California 74, Arizona St. 61

ARIZONA ST. (7-7) Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 5-13 2-4 13, Simmons 5-12 4-8 14, Skinner 4-14 4-4 13, Sousa 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Mokwuah 3-8 2-2 8, Crisp 1-3 4-4 6, Erikstrup 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 16-22 61. CALIFORNIA (10-4) Lutje Schipholt 4-6 3-7 11,...
BERKELEY, CA
Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46. Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 25 (Lehkonen, MacKinnon), 11:07. Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-15-6_28. Colorado 9-9-11_29. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of...
BOULDER, CO
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
MONTGOMERY, AL
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BUFFALO: CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray, OL Alec Anderson, S Dean Marlowe, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney. CINCINNATI: QB Jake Browning, HB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, G Jackson Carman, DE Sam Hubbard, DT Jay Tufele.

