Nashville, TN

FOX Sports

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

How Bergeron's, Foligno's leadership helped Bruins in Winter Classic win

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Must Find Consistency in the Second Half

Considering how inconsistent they’ve been in the first half of this season, the Buffalo Sabres should consider themselves lucky that they’re currently still in playoff contention. The race in the East is remarkably tight as the 2022-23 campaign approaches its halfway point, with the Sabres and five other teams within 10 points of a playoff spot.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Kings can't stop rebound machine Adams in loss to Grizzlies

In a league where giants frequently roam the court, the Kings looked even smaller Sunday against Steven Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies in a 118-108 loss at FedEx Forum. Despite frequently opposing Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's also 6-foot-11, Adams had his way on the glass -- particularly on the attack -- where he snared 13 offensive rebounds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
The Hockey Writers

The WJC Should Be Held in Junior Hockey Cities

For the first time since 2010 when hosted in Saskatoon and Regina, a World Junior Championship (WJC) host city is not an NHL or professional hockey town. In 2023, Halifax and Moncton are sharing the tournament and, as of the end of the round-robin phase, it has been a rousing success.
FOX Sports

Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Sports

Perk rips Hawks for trading 'sniper' Huerter to Kings

The Atlanta Hawks have been working through some turbulence this season. Nate McMillan, in his third season as the Hawks' head coach, reportedly is considering resigning, and trade rumors are starting to swirl around superstar guard Trae Young. The team's 2021 Eastern Conference finals appearance feels more distant by the day.
ATLANTA, GA

