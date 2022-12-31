ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at 93

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI - Long-time ABC News journalist Barbara Walters has passed away, according to the network.

She was 93.

Walters was best known for her interviewing ability as host of popular shows such as Today, The View, 20/20, and ABC Evening News.

Walters began her career on The Today Show in the early 1960s.

In South Florida, she is most remembered for having interviewed Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1977.

She asked Fidel, "You allow no dissent. Your newspapers, radio, television, motion pictures are under state control." To which he said, "Barbara, our concept of freedom of the press is not yours."

She had a connection to South Florida, attending public school in Miami Beach starting in 1939. She would later graduate from Miami Beach High School in 1947.

Her career spanned five decades, during which she won 12 Emmy awards.

CBS4 has learned Walters passed away quietly in her home surrounded by loved ones.

