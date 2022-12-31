INGLEWOOD – The Chargers entered Sunday's Battle of L.A. showdown against the Rams riding a three-game winning streak. However, their efforts in Week 17 can be categorized as the team's most complete win of the season, topping the Rams 31-10. "I think that we're improving every time that we go out. A big thing that we've been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team and finding our best here down the stretch," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team's 10th win. "I think that we're finishing a lot better in all phases. I thought, offensively today, that was a step in the right direction, but we're still finding our best as a football team."

