Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes on watching Bills-Bengals game that may impact Chiefs’ playoff seed
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs know what is at stake in the “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati.
Giants vs. Colts Player of the Game: Daniel Jones
The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. This was a franchising-altering game for Big Blue as they start the New Year. The Giants will be in the playoffs again for the first time in 2016 and there is no one that deserves more credit than Daniel Jones.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
Damar Hamlin: What to know about Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during game
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Here's what you should know about him.
Giants vs Colts: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 17 matchup against the Colts.
Brian Daboll took moment to ‘appreciate’ Giants’ playoff berth
Not long after the Giants clinched their first playoff berth in six years, first-year head coach Brian Daboll said he looked forward to going home, relaxing and celebrating at home with his family and lighting up a cigar. It did not transpire exactly like that. “Had a couple of them,’’ Daboll said on Monday. With a night to reflect, Daboll said achieving one of the goals established for the team at the start of the season is something that should be appreciated. “You get to play another game,’’ he said. “You’re only guaranteed, obviously, 17 of these things now. So, it takes a lot...
Chargers Rout Rams 31-10 With Complete Performance
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers entered Sunday's Battle of L.A. showdown against the Rams riding a three-game winning streak. However, their efforts in Week 17 can be categorized as the team's most complete win of the season, topping the Rams 31-10. "I think that we're improving every time that we go out. A big thing that we've been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team and finding our best here down the stretch," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team's 10th win. "I think that we're finishing a lot better in all phases. I thought, offensively today, that was a step in the right direction, but we're still finding our best as a football team."
Chargers move to 10-6 with 31-10 victory over Rams
The Chargers and Rams were originally supposed to play on Sunday night. But the league was right to flex the Week 17 contest out, as this was not a game fit for primetime. The Chargers dismantled their SoFi Stadium counterparts, defeating the Rams 31-10 on Sunday. The Bolts had the...
Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession,...
Video: Brian Daboll talks about the Giants 38-10 win over the Colts
“Hopefully there’s a long way to go here.” Brian Daboll talks about the New York Giants 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Giants have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.
