Murray, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops

And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
LEXINGTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers sign Alexeyeva to ‘23 tennis letter

MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced the signing of Varvara Alexeyeva last week as the Kazakhstan native signed her National Letter-of-Intent. Alexeyeva is the lone signing for the Racers tennis team for the 2023 class. Alexeyeva has emerged as one of the best young players in the...
wpsdlocal6.com

Overnight storms bring chance of damaging wind gusts, flooding

PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Five schools in Marshall County, Ky., sustain frozen pipes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – As a result of the damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at 5 of our schools, we are in the process of making the needed repairs and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the schools. It will take some time to complete that...
westkentuckystar.com

Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah

A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is welcoming their first New Year's baby. Deacon Nelson was born at 9:07 a.m. Sunday morning to Morgan, 28, and Dalton, 24. Deacon weighs 7 lb, 8 oz and measures in at 21.5 inches. Deacon is the Nelson family's first baby.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large

Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
MAYFIELD, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man

A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
BENTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Five inmates orchestrated Christmas morning attack on corrections officer, Kentucky police say

Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the inmates used a weapon to attack the officer, who suffered multiple injuries, the statement said.
EDDYVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
MARTIN, TN

