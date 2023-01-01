Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspect

Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting near HCMC 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they've apprehended someone in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. A man in his 20s was sitting in a running car in the parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South.

He was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, and died at the scene. He has since been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis, of Plymouth. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Late Saturday, police said they'd taken a 28-year-old man into custody on probable cause murder.

The investigation is ongoing.