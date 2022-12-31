Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process.
Moose on the Loose: Hopes for NY teams in 2023
Marc Malusis breaks down some resolutions for New York sports teams.
Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge
She was taken to a hospital, then vanished after being discharged. The family of Samantha Denise Primus is desperately looking for her.
Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses
A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital just before Saturday's deadline, but thousands of other New York City nurses have not yet reached contract agreements.
New York OKs human composting law: how it works
New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting, making "green burials" a possibility for those looking for an eco-friendly alternative when saying goodbye to a loved one.
Some NJ schools bringing back masks
Schools in Paterson and Camden will be bringing back mask rules for now amid a surge in COVID, RSV and the flu.
American Girl's 2023 'Girl of the Year' is a South Asian girl from NJ
Meet the girl who's the talk of the town: American Girl's 2023 Girl of the Year doll, Kavi Sharma, from Metuchen.
New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration
The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages.
Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding to broken water line
A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said.
Milder temps sticking around in NY, NJ as work week starts
Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s.
16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New York City
The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City due to a possible strike in the coming days.
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue...
5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
Death of Staten Island toddler, 2, ruled a homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — After seven months, investigators have deemed a Staten Island toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, was found unconscious in his home on Hillside Avenue on May 20, around 11:33 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the toddler to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities said.
Sun and clouds mix to start year; snow may creep in by week’s end
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s.
