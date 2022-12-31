ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colgate defeats Lehigh 76-60

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Led by Braeden Smith's 24 points, the Colgate Raiders defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 76-60 on Monday. The Raiders improved to 8-7 with the win and the Mountain Hawks fell to 5-8.
