Ms. Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer has a new podcast that can be streamed on Amazon Music, and it is literally like being a fly on the wall to her innermost thoughts. She starts the podcast, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer, ” by saying, “Dear diary,” and continues to dive deeply into the topic of the week. Her humor and wit bring the show alive and makes you want to keep listening! She is vulnerable and honest, but most importantly, openly curious, which I love. It truly feels like you are on Facetime with best friends. She has topics that you may be wondering if other people are thinking about, but you may be too scared to ask, but of course, she isn’t.

3 DAYS AGO