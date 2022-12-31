Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
For more than five decades, legendary news anchor Barbara Walters was a force on television. She demolished barriers, becoming the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast, and forging a path for many female journalists to follow. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reflects on Walters’ life and career.Dec. 31, 2022.
Barbara Walters, the legendary TV journalist, has passed away at the age of 93. Walters was known for her deep-probing questions in interviews with celebrities and many other public figures. Her work, which spanned five decades, earned her many awards, including 12 Emmy awards. Born in Boston on Sept. 25,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Anita Pointer Dead At 74, Grammy-Winning Singer’s Family & Fans Mourn
2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer. The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and...
Chrissy Teigen Posts Precious Baby Pictures of John Legend in Honor of His Birthday
Here's what we've learned today: John Legend was a ridiculously cute kid. On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post a shoutout for her husband's 44th birthday, and the endearing message came with an extra special treat for fans of the musician—three throwback photos from his childhood. "happy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Jackson’s Three Kids Enjoy Snow Day
The King of Pop’s three children seem to be enjoying the holiday season in style. Amid the holiday season, families everywhere are looking for good times to spend together, even the most famous ones. Michael Jackson’s three children Paris, Prince, and Bigi went for a snow day together in Tahoe.
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
The late Barbara Walters was first class all the way
The news of Barbara Walters’ death Friday, at the age of 93, resonates for me for several different reasons. Obviously, her passing marks the final chapter of one of the most distinguished — and, at times, controversial — careers in television journalism. While my connection to her was professional, and not personal, like it was with her colleague Regis Philbin, who passed away in 2020 — Walters, from our first encounters, treated me with respect and, yes, unexpected humor and decorum from someone who didn’t need to do that. But that’s the type of person she was. It was a tricky balancing...
Kane and Katelyn Brown Celebrate Daughter Kodi Jane's First Birthday — Watch the Cute Clip!
Kane Brown and wife Katelyn share daughters Kodi Jane, 1, and Kingsley Rose, 3 Kane Brown's little girl is celebrating a big moment! On Friday, the country singer, 29, and wife Katelyn, 30, celebrated daughter Kodi Jane's first birthday, sharing a sweet post on the family's Instagram page. The video shows Brown dancing with both Kodi and daughter Kingsley Rose, 3, in his arms as the couple's song "Thank God" plays in the back. "Happy 1st Birthday to Kodi Jane! The youngest member of the #KBFamily! 🎊❤️," they captioned the clip. Never miss...
Beverley Mitchell’s Husband: Everything To Know About Michael Cameron & Their 15-Year Marriage
Beverley Mitchell is an American actress who found fame on the long-running aughts drama ‘7th Heaven’. The star branched off into a country music career, releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006. After marrying her longtime boyfriend Michael Cameron in 2008, the couple welcomed three children. Beverley Mitchell has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick “Out-Gangstered” Him
The legendary crooner opened up about her advice to Snoop in her new documentary. Snoop Dogg is as gangster as it gets. But the West Coast legend claims another musical legend may be. than he is. In a new clip from her upcoming CNN documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me...
hotnewhiphop.com
Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston
Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
yr.media
‘Baby, this is Keke Palmer’ Feels Like Chat With Friends
Ms. Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer has a new podcast that can be streamed on Amazon Music, and it is literally like being a fly on the wall to her innermost thoughts. She starts the podcast, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer, ” by saying, “Dear diary,” and continues to dive deeply into the topic of the week. Her humor and wit bring the show alive and makes you want to keep listening! She is vulnerable and honest, but most importantly, openly curious, which I love. It truly feels like you are on Facetime with best friends. She has topics that you may be wondering if other people are thinking about, but you may be too scared to ask, but of course, she isn’t.
The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration
The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year. Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies Illustration by Barbara Gibson Art direction by Peter Cury Read the full articleMore from The Hollywood ReporterRobert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron Illustration by Maite FranchiArt direction by Nicholas BrawleyRead the full...
New Year quotes: Inspirational messages and wishes to get you ready for 2023
OUT with the old and in with the new, as we welcome the New Year this evening. Many people look to take the chance to make some changes in life and we could all draw something from these inspirational quotes to take us into 2023 to spur us on to a positive year ahead.
