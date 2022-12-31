Michael Scarpati recorded three goals and three assists for Gill St. Bernard’s as it rolled past Parsippany Regional 9-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring three more goals in the second and four in the third. Adam La Tournous also finished with three goals and one assist while Luc Jansson stopped all nine shots he faced.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO