Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Girls basketball: Caughey, Fajardo lead Villa Walsh past Parsippany
Delaney Caughey and Chiara Fajardo each had 11 points as Villa Walsh bested Parsippany 44-25 in Morristown. Bowers Tessa and Erin Aroneo chipped in with six points apiece for Villa Walsh (3-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Amanda Dean led Parsippany (2-3) with 12 points while Michaela Coyle contributed...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Gill St. Bernard’s defeats Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Scarpati recorded three goals and three assists for Gill St. Bernard’s as it rolled past Parsippany Regional 9-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring three more goals in the second and four in the third. Adam La Tournous also finished with three goals and one assist while Luc Jansson stopped all nine shots he faced.
Boys Ice Hockey: Wayne Hills defeats West Milford-Pequannock to break six game winless streak
Wayne Hills broke a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over West Milford-Pequannock at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. In its previous six games Wayne Hills (3-5-1) had lost five times and tied once while averaging just two goals a game in the process. On Monday it scored two goals in each of the second and third periods on its way to a victory.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Boys Basketball: Thomas Edison defeats Dunellen in OT for first win
Thomas Edison Energy Charter saved its best for last in a 35-30 overtime victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Thomas Edison (1-3) won its first game of the year in the process. With the score tied at 28-28 entering overtime, Thomas Edison outscored Dunellen (1-4) 7-2 in OT and took control down the stretch to clinch the win.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridgewood holds off No. 16 Ramapo for fourth straight win
AJ LoSauro scored the game winning goal with under 10 minutes left as Ridgewood took down Ramapo, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-2 at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. With the win, Ridgewood (5-3) is now on a four game win streak. In the four wins the Maroons are averaging 5.25 goals per game.
Boys Basketball: Huge third quarter run leads Metuchen to win over Timothy Christian
Metuchen ran away with the game in the third quarter in an eventual 68-46 win over Timothy Christian, in Piscataway. Already leading by 13 points at halftime, Metuchen (3-3) went on a 26-12 run in the third quarter that extended its lead to 27 points going into the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Cranford defeats Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus - Boys ice hockey recap
Patrick Gosselin had three goals and one assist for Cranford as it rolled past Kearny 10-0 at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Cranford (3-2-1) scored a trio of goals in the first and second periods before adding four more in the third. David Ramos stopped all 12 shots he faced...
Girls basketball: No. 10 Ewing tops No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Rhian Stokes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and six steals to lead Ewing, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 64-47 win over No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Te’Yala Delfosse had 16 points and 12...
Girls Basketball: Big fourth quarter leads Highland Park to win over South River
Highland Park used an explosive fourth quarter to put away South River in a 50-33 win, in South River. Leading by just five points going into the fourth quarter, Highland Park (4-2) outscored South River (3-5) 20-8 down the stretch to take control of the game. The Owls’ big fourth...
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Girls wrestling notebook: East Brunswick is making its move in early season action
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season is still young but there have already been a series of upsets and surprises as the new season has unfolded. Maybe one of the most pleasant changes has been the emergence of East Brunswick as a dual meet power to be contended with. The Bears...
Ice Hockey: Notes, observations and stat leaders from Week 3
The holidays and 2022 are behind us but let’s take one more look at the past week before we ramp things up for 2023. Here are some notes and takeaways from the last seven days of play.
247Sports
Three-star big man William Patterson talks recruitment
THE BRONX, New York – Three-star big man William Patterson is starting to think about commitments midway through his senior year. The 7-foot-2, 220-pound big man out of Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School is hearing the most from Syracuse, Howard, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Rutgers. “I would say I’m...
Seton Hall thumps St. John’s to get season back on track: 5 observations
Hit the reset button and start 2023 with a new-found identity, momentum and leave the woes of its most-recent struggles in the past. The Pirates entered Saturday’s game amid a three-game Big East losing streak and the stark reality of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt against St. John’s was clear: This was as close to a must-win game in December as there could be.
Montclair had its own football bowl game
The college football bowl season is reaching its peak. But Montclair was home to its own signature game last month when the Cobras youth football program played host to the Passaic County Cougars in the first Turkey Bowl, which is expected to become an annual event. The Cobras defeated the...
Rutgers seeks another signature win over No. 1 Purdue as Big Ten play restarts
Among the many big wins that Rutgers has racked up during Steve Pikiell’s prosperous tenure as head coach, Purdue has been the victim in two of the most memorable among them. In the final game of the 2019-20 season, the Scarlet Knights earned its first ever win at Mackey...
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0