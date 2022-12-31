Devin Kimmick scored a game-high 20 points to help lead New Egypt past Maple Shade 48-30, in Maple Shade. New Egypt (3-3) quickly took control of the game and kept it over the first three quarters of play. By the end of the third the Warriors had built a 12 point, 40-28 lead.

MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO