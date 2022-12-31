Read full article on original website
Hillsborough defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Nate Bienstock tallied two third-period goals to lead Hillsborough past Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-4 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3-2) fell behind 3-1 at the end of the first period before answering back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead in the third. However, Bienstock’s heroics allowed Hillsborough (7-2) to capture its seventh win in its last eight games.
Cranford defeats Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus - Boys ice hockey recap
Patrick Gosselin had three goals and one assist for Cranford as it rolled past Kearny 10-0 at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Cranford (3-2-1) scored a trio of goals in the first and second periods before adding four more in the third. David Ramos stopped all 12 shots he faced...
Passaic Tech defeats Ramey - Boys ice hockey recap
Mason Katz stopped all 18 shots he faced to propel Passaic Tech past Ramey 4-0 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Passaic Tech (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Scott Nayda before tacking on two more goals in the second. Joseph Kwiecinski added a goal in the third.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridgewood holds off No. 16 Ramapo for fourth straight win
AJ LoSauro scored the game winning goal with under 10 minutes left as Ridgewood took down Ramapo, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-2 at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. With the win, Ridgewood (5-3) is now on a four game win streak. In the four wins the Maroons are averaging 5.25 goals per game.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridge scores four in third in victory over Robbinsville-Allentown
Ridge entered the third period trailing by one but put up four goals and took the lead in an eventual 7-5 victory over Robbinsville-Allentown, at Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, PA. Ridge (3-4-2) saved its best efforts for later in the game. After giving up three goals in the second...
Morristown-Beard defeats No. 10 Pope John - Boys ice hockey recap
Morristown-Beard goaltender Casey Connor finished with 44 saves on 45 shots to lead Morristown-Beard over Pope John, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Going into the third period down 1-0, Morristown-Beard (4-4) came up big as Nick Squashic tied the game before...
Girls wrestling notebook: East Brunswick is making its move in early season action
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season is still young but there have already been a series of upsets and surprises as the new season has unfolded. Maybe one of the most pleasant changes has been the emergence of East Brunswick as a dual meet power to be contended with. The Bears...
Boys Ice Hockey: Tenafly-Cresskill scores four unanswered in victory over Indian Hills
Tenafly-Cresskill scored four unanswered goals in the third period and ultimately defeated Indian Hills 6-3 at Mackay Ice Rink, in Englewood. Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Tenafly-Cresskill (3-3-1) scored three goals in just under five minutes and added another with less than a minute left to clinch the victory.
Boys Ice Hockey: Wayne Hills defeats West Milford-Pequannock to break six game winless streak
Wayne Hills broke a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over West Milford-Pequannock at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. In its previous six games Wayne Hills (3-5-1) had lost five times and tied once while averaging just two goals a game in the process. On Monday it scored two goals in each of the second and third periods on its way to a victory.
Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Jan. 2
No. 12 Gov. Livingston-New Providence vs. No. 20 Summit, 8:30. St. Peter's Prep 6, Paramus Catholic 1 - Box Score. St. Peter's Prep 6, Paramus Catholic 1 - Box Score.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Girls basketball: Cross carries West Deptford past Salem
Janie Cross scored 22 points while Sophia Belbin added 10 as West Deptford outlasted Salem 47-41 in Salem. Isabella DeCaesar chipped in with seven points for West Deptford (2-5), which has won two of its last three games. Nora Ausland led Salem (2-3) with 10 points and Ryann Foote had...
Girls basketball: Masonius paces No. 11 Manasquan past No. 5 Sparta - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Hope Masonius led all scorers with 21 points as Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off No. 5 Sparta 51-41 at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Katie Collins chipped in with nine points and Olivia Shaughnessy had eight for Manasquan (5-2). Ally Sweeney...
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Girls basketball: Caughey, Fajardo lead Villa Walsh past Parsippany
Delaney Caughey and Chiara Fajardo each had 11 points as Villa Walsh bested Parsippany 44-25 in Morristown. Bowers Tessa and Erin Aroneo chipped in with six points apiece for Villa Walsh (3-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Amanda Dean led Parsippany (2-3) with 12 points while Michaela Coyle contributed...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan 2. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
