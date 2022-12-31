Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Related
Hamilton defeats Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Brendan Colantoni scored twice for Nottingham in its 8-1 victory over Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Nottingham (3-2-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before adding four more goals in the third. Troy Callahan made 19 saves on 20 shots while Zachary Meseroll, Colin Doan, and Nikita Kuzmin each had one goal and two assists.
Hillsborough defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Nate Bienstock tallied two third-period goals to lead Hillsborough past Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-4 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3-2) fell behind 3-1 at the end of the first period before answering back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead in the third. However, Bienstock’s heroics allowed Hillsborough (7-2) to capture its seventh win in its last eight games.
Boys ice hockey: St. Peter’s Prep tops Paramus Catholic for 1st win
Aneel Ward, Tyler Cahn and Filip Hidas each had a goal and an assist to help lead St. Peter’s Prep to its first victory of the season with a 6-1 win over Paramus Catholic at Prudential Center in Newark. Mike Lemanowicz finished with 14 saves while Santo Petrocelli had...
Gill St. Bernard’s defeats Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Scarpati recorded three goals and three assists for Gill St. Bernard’s as it rolled past Parsippany Regional 9-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring three more goals in the second and four in the third. Adam La Tournous also finished with three goals and one assist while Luc Jansson stopped all nine shots he faced.
Ice Hockey: Notes, observations and stat leaders from Week 3
The holidays and 2022 are behind us but let’s take one more look at the past week before we ramp things up for 2023. Here are some notes and takeaways from the last seven days of play.
Girls wrestling notebook: East Brunswick is making its move in early season action
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season is still young but there have already been a series of upsets and surprises as the new season has unfolded. Maybe one of the most pleasant changes has been the emergence of East Brunswick as a dual meet power to be contended with. The Bears...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Boys Basketball: Kimmick’s 20 leads New Egypt past Maple Shade
Devin Kimmick scored a game-high 20 points to help lead New Egypt past Maple Shade 48-30, in Maple Shade. New Egypt (3-3) quickly took control of the game and kept it over the first three quarters of play. By the end of the third the Warriors had built a 12 point, 40-28 lead.
Washington Township knocks off first-place Cherokee (PHOTOS)
The members of the Washington Township ice hockey team usually have loud music blaring in their locker room to get them fired up before big games. Due to a mishap on Monday, there were no tunes available — but getting payback against the first-place team in their division was the only motivation they needed anyway.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Girls basketball: Caughey, Fajardo lead Villa Walsh past Parsippany
Delaney Caughey and Chiara Fajardo each had 11 points as Villa Walsh bested Parsippany 44-25 in Morristown. Bowers Tessa and Erin Aroneo chipped in with six points apiece for Villa Walsh (3-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Amanda Dean led Parsippany (2-3) with 12 points while Michaela Coyle contributed...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
Girls basketball: Ocean City and Newark Academy win at Boardwalk Classic
Madelyn Adamson scored 13 points to lead Ocean City to a 32-19 win over Bishop Eustace at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Ocean City (4-2) used a 15-5 second quarte run to take a 21-7 lead at the half. Bishop Eustace fell to 2-5. Newark Academy 48, Barnegat 32. Dagny...
Girls Basketball: Big fourth quarter leads Highland Park to win over South River
Highland Park used an explosive fourth quarter to put away South River in a 50-33 win, in South River. Leading by just five points going into the fourth quarter, Highland Park (4-2) outscored South River (3-5) 20-8 down the stretch to take control of the game. The Owls’ big fourth...
Boys Basketball: Thomas Edison defeats Dunellen in OT for first win
Thomas Edison Energy Charter saved its best for last in a 35-30 overtime victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Thomas Edison (1-3) won its first game of the year in the process. With the score tied at 28-28 entering overtime, Thomas Edison outscored Dunellen (1-4) 7-2 in OT and took control down the stretch to clinch the win.
Boys Basketball: As calendar flips, check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season begins its third full week of play and there are a number of solid matchups on the schedule throughout the state. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8.
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0