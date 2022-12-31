Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Can’t-miss girls basketball games for the week of Jan. 2
The girls basketball season is in full swing now that the holiday tournaments are over and the calendar has flipped to January. The first week of the new year features some big matchups that could have postseason implications as teams start to ramp up conference and division schedules.
Ringing in new year with bold predictions for the 2022-23 boys basketball season
The 2022-23 boys basketball season is not quite three weeks old and already we’re getting a little fidgety. The start of the NJSIAA state tournament is almost eight weeks away and county tournaments are also well in front of us, but that won’t stop the NJ.com boys basketball staff from projecting how things might unfold once we all reach those still-in-the-distance destinations.
Ice Hockey: Notes, observations and stat leaders from Week 3
The holidays and 2022 are behind us but let’s take one more look at the past week before we ramp things up for 2023. Here are some notes and takeaways from the last seven days of play.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boys basketball: Wildwood rolls in Boardwalk Classic
Junior Hans netted 21 points as Wildwood rolled to a 73-35 win over Tacony Academy (PA) at the John Carlson Memorial Showcase at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. The win kept Wildwood unbeaten on the season at 6-0. Wildwood led 32-15 at the half. Jordan Fusik added on 17 points...
Boys Basketball: Kimmick’s 20 leads New Egypt past Maple Shade
Devin Kimmick scored a game-high 20 points to help lead New Egypt past Maple Shade 48-30, in Maple Shade. New Egypt (3-3) quickly took control of the game and kept it over the first three quarters of play. By the end of the third the Warriors had built a 12 point, 40-28 lead.
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Girls basketball: Cross carries West Deptford past Salem
Janie Cross scored 22 points while Sophia Belbin added 10 as West Deptford outlasted Salem 47-41 in Salem. Isabella DeCaesar chipped in with seven points for West Deptford (2-5), which has won two of its last three games. Nora Ausland led Salem (2-3) with 10 points and Ryann Foote had...
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Boys Basketball: Huge third quarter run leads Metuchen to win over Timothy Christian
Metuchen ran away with the game in the third quarter in an eventual 68-46 win over Timothy Christian, in Piscataway. Already leading by 13 points at halftime, Metuchen (3-3) went on a 26-12 run in the third quarter that extended its lead to 27 points going into the fourth quarter.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
Top girls bowling performance lists from December 2022
The first month of the season is in the books and 2023 here. December saw numerous bowlers -- rookies and veterans alike -- roll outstanding games and series. Have a look below at the top scores from the first four weeks in dual match action. Results from tournaments are not included. Each table consists of the best 100 totals.
Boys Basketball: As calendar flips, check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season begins its third full week of play and there are a number of solid matchups on the schedule throughout the state. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8.
Ice Hockey: Group and conference rankings for Mon., Jan. 2
NOTE: Conference rankings are listed below the groups. All records are for games played and reported through Jan. 1. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys bowling: Where do we stand? Reviewing the early portion of the season
The first four weeks of the boys bowling season are in the books, and there are plenty of talking points heading into the new year. Some of the state’s top expected teams are performing to their peak potential and some have failed to reach preseason expectations while others are just starting to round into form.
