ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley-Montgomery defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro - Boys ice hockey recap

Ryan Morici stopped all 17 shots he faced for Hopewell Valley-Montgomery in its 3-0 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Hopewell Valley-Montgomery (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Gavin Nau and Matthew Greenspoon before Connor Batcha added another in the second. Nau and Dylan Yasher also finished with an assist.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Gill St. Bernard’s defeats Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Scarpati recorded three goals and three assists for Gill St. Bernard’s as it rolled past Parsippany Regional 9-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring three more goals in the second and four in the third. Adam La Tournous also finished with three goals and one assist while Luc Jansson stopped all nine shots he faced.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hillsborough defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap

Nate Bienstock tallied two third-period goals to lead Hillsborough past Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-4 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3-2) fell behind 3-1 at the end of the first period before answering back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead in the third. However, Bienstock’s heroics allowed Hillsborough (7-2) to capture its seventh win in its last eight games.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor

For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy