Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen 'Owned the Stage'
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The Strike
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJ
Girls wrestling notebook: East Brunswick is making its move in early season action
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season is still young but there have already been a series of upsets and surprises as the new season has unfolded. Maybe one of the most pleasant changes has been the emergence of East Brunswick as a dual meet power to be contended with. The Bears...
Hopewell Valley-Montgomery defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro - Boys ice hockey recap
Ryan Morici stopped all 17 shots he faced for Hopewell Valley-Montgomery in its 3-0 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Hopewell Valley-Montgomery (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Gavin Nau and Matthew Greenspoon before Connor Batcha added another in the second. Nau and Dylan Yasher also finished with an assist.
Gill St. Bernard’s defeats Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Scarpati recorded three goals and three assists for Gill St. Bernard’s as it rolled past Parsippany Regional 9-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring three more goals in the second and four in the third. Adam La Tournous also finished with three goals and one assist while Luc Jansson stopped all nine shots he faced.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Hillsborough defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Nate Bienstock tallied two third-period goals to lead Hillsborough past Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-4 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3-2) fell behind 3-1 at the end of the first period before answering back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead in the third. However, Bienstock’s heroics allowed Hillsborough (7-2) to capture its seventh win in its last eight games.
Washington Township knocks off first-place Cherokee (PHOTOS)
The members of the Washington Township ice hockey team usually have loud music blaring in their locker room to get them fired up before big games. Due to a mishap on Monday, there were no tunes available — but getting payback against the first-place team in their division was the only motivation they needed anyway.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Cranford defeats Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus - Boys ice hockey recap
Patrick Gosselin had three goals and one assist for Cranford as it rolled past Kearny 10-0 at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Cranford (3-2-1) scored a trio of goals in the first and second periods before adding four more in the third. David Ramos stopped all 12 shots he faced...
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boys Basketball: Huge third quarter run leads Metuchen to win over Timothy Christian
Metuchen ran away with the game in the third quarter in an eventual 68-46 win over Timothy Christian, in Piscataway. Already leading by 13 points at halftime, Metuchen (3-3) went on a 26-12 run in the third quarter that extended its lead to 27 points going into the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Morristown-Beard defeats No. 10 Pope John - Boys ice hockey recap
Morristown-Beard goaltender Casey Connor finished with 44 saves on 45 shots to lead Morristown-Beard over Pope John, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Going into the third period down 1-0, Morristown-Beard (4-4) came up big as Nick Squashic tied the game before...
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
Boys Basketball: As calendar flips, check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season begins its third full week of play and there are a number of solid matchups on the schedule throughout the state. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8.
Ice Hockey: Notes, observations and stat leaders from Week 3
The holidays and 2022 are behind us but let’s take one more look at the past week before we ramp things up for 2023. Here are some notes and takeaways from the last seven days of play.
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
