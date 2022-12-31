Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
VIDEO: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Related
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win
Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridgewood holds off No. 16 Ramapo for fourth straight win
AJ LoSauro scored the game winning goal with under 10 minutes left as Ridgewood took down Ramapo, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-2 at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. With the win, Ridgewood (5-3) is now on a four game win streak. In the four wins the Maroons are averaging 5.25 goals per game.
Boys Ice Hockey: Tenafly-Cresskill scores four unanswered in victory over Indian Hills
Tenafly-Cresskill scored four unanswered goals in the third period and ultimately defeated Indian Hills 6-3 at Mackay Ice Rink, in Englewood. Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Tenafly-Cresskill (3-3-1) scored three goals in just under five minutes and added another with less than a minute left to clinch the victory.
Morristown-Beard defeats No. 10 Pope John - Boys ice hockey recap
Morristown-Beard goaltender Casey Connor finished with 44 saves on 45 shots to lead Morristown-Beard over Pope John, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Going into the third period down 1-0, Morristown-Beard (4-4) came up big as Nick Squashic tied the game before...
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridge scores four in third in victory over Robbinsville-Allentown
Ridge entered the third period trailing by one but put up four goals and took the lead in an eventual 7-5 victory over Robbinsville-Allentown, at Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, PA. Ridge (3-4-2) saved its best efforts for later in the game. After giving up three goals in the second...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Jan. 2
No. 12 Gov. Livingston-New Providence vs. No. 20 Summit, 8:30. St. Peter's Prep 6, Paramus Catholic 1 - Box Score. St. Peter's Prep 6, Paramus Catholic 1 - Box Score.
Girls basketball: Caughey, Fajardo lead Villa Walsh past Parsippany
Delaney Caughey and Chiara Fajardo each had 11 points as Villa Walsh bested Parsippany 44-25 in Morristown. Bowers Tessa and Erin Aroneo chipped in with six points apiece for Villa Walsh (3-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Amanda Dean led Parsippany (2-3) with 12 points while Michaela Coyle contributed...
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase
Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
Girls Basketball: Rahways crushes J.F. Kennedy behind 17-0 first quarter run
Rahway opened the game on a 17-0 run and ultimately defeated J.F. Kennedy 52-28, in Iselin. The dominating first quarter run by Rahway (4-4) was the second time this season that it has scored 17 points to open a game. The Indians followed up the first quarter with a 12...
Girls basketball: Ramapo nips Hudson Catholic in OT - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Cayla Menicola finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Ramapo edged Hudson Catholic 40-39 in overtime at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Camden Epstein had six points and nine rebounds while Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points for Ramapo (7-2). Ella Saxton grabbed five...
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan 2. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Girls basketball: No. 10 Ewing tops No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Rhian Stokes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and six steals to lead Ewing, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 64-47 win over No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Te’Yala Delfosse had 16 points and 12...
Boys Basketball: Huge third quarter run leads Metuchen to win over Timothy Christian
Metuchen ran away with the game in the third quarter in an eventual 68-46 win over Timothy Christian, in Piscataway. Already leading by 13 points at halftime, Metuchen (3-3) went on a 26-12 run in the third quarter that extended its lead to 27 points going into the fourth quarter.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Girls wrestling notebook: East Brunswick is making its move in early season action
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season is still young but there have already been a series of upsets and surprises as the new season has unfolded. Maybe one of the most pleasant changes has been the emergence of East Brunswick as a dual meet power to be contended with. The Bears...
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0